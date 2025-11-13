'Exemplary' TSA agents receive big bonus just in time for Christmas after powering through Dem shutdown without a paycheck

The Department of Homeland Security handed out bonuses to Transportation Security Administration agents who went above and beyond during the Democrat shutdown.

The 43-day shutdown forced essential government workers to continue working despite not receiving a paycheck.

On Thursday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced during a press conference at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport that the federal government would provide a $10,000 bonus to TSA agents who showed "exemplary service."

"Today we are announcing that we are going to be handing out bonus checks of $10,000 to TSOs, to agents who work for TSA who served with exemplary service," Noem stated. "What that means is that we are going to not only continue their paychecks like they should have received all along, but also they're going to get a bonus check for stepping up, taking on extra shifts, for showing up each and every day, for serving the American people."

During the press conference, Noem handed out envelopes containing bonus checks to roughly two dozen TSA agents.

"Every single one of these individuals served with exemplary service, which means they were an example of, not only taking seriously the security concerns and measures that TSA has to every single day and the Department of Homeland Security, but also they went above and beyond," Noem said.

The DHS secretary stated that the department will continue to recognize government employees nationwide who stepped up during the shutdown.

"We will be continuing to not only recognize employees across the country, but we will be looking at every single TSA official who helped serve during this government shutdown, and do what we can to recognize that and help them financially with a bonus check to get them and their family back on their feet," Noem stated.

She also noted that the TSA will implement new security screening lanes for families with small children, as well as for veterans and active-duty military.

