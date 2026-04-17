Fact-check: Are Maine Democrats banning Keurig-style coffee makers?

A Maine gubernatorial candidate's video began circulating this week claiming that Democrats in his state are trying to "ban" coffee makers with new legislation. The reality, as it turns out, is a bit more complicated.

Here's a breakdown of the situation as it stands.

'And in an attempt to remove harmful PFAS, they extend it with language like anything that stores or prepares food or beverages.'

Former state Senate GOP leader and current Maine gubernatorial candidate Garrett Mason posted a video of himself walking down the coffee maker aisle at a store, pointing at many of the machines, saying, "Banned, banned ... absolutely banned." All of the machines he singles out in the video appear to be built for Keurig-cup-style coffee.

"That's right, ladies and gentlemen," Mason says in the video. "Democrats are coming for your coffee maker. ... So while they were busy banning plastic bags and increasing your grocery bills and increasing your housing costs and increasing your energy bills, they had a secret plan to ban your morning cup of coffee."

RELATED: Trump EPA takes aim at forever chemicals

Al Drago/Getty Images

Mason continued, mentioning a crucial phrase without exploring the issue head-on: "I think it's important that you know that you have a governor who understands how legislation works and what unintended consequences can happen when you pass really bad leftist virtue-signaling legislation, which is what is happening in Augusta right now."

The key phrase, it appears, is "unintended consequences."

In 2021, an earlier version of the now-amended law was written, titled "An Act to Stop Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances Pollution."

This early version targeted PFAS in carpets and rugs and was set to go into effect in several stages over the course of multiple years, starting in January 2023.

Then an amended law was signed in 2024. This new version of the law was more expansive, including categories like adult mattresses, artificial turf, cleaning products, cosmetic products, and, relevant to this story, cookware products.

The law defines cookware products as "a durable houseware product intended to be used to prepare, dispense or store food, foodstuffs or beverages, including, but not limited to, a pot, pan, skillet, baking sheet, baking mold, tray, bowl, and cooking utensil."

The provisions of this law went into effect on January 1, 2026.

Notably, the definition provided does not mention coffee makers in particular, making it seem unlikely that Democrats had a "secret plan to ban your morning cup of coffee," as Mason suggested in his video.

Mason is not entirely wrong about the consequences of the law, though. The Maine Wire reported that while the law itself does not apparently threaten consumers' ability to sell, buy, and use popular models of coffee makers, lawmakers have opted to apply a broad interpretation to include "a toaster and a coffee pot."

The Maine Wire went on to explain that manufacturers are alarmed by this interpretation, given the fact that many coffee makers "rely on PFAS-containing internal components such as tubing, gaskets, solenoid valves, and vibrating pumps," which "are functional parts used to handle heat, pressure, and durability inside the machines."

Manufacturers are reportedly concerned about making the required adjustments on a fast enough timeline to be in compliance with the law.

One manufacturing spokesperson voiced these concerns to WMTW.

"The legislation was drafted in a way that, unfortunately, other states around the country have done as well. And in an attempt to remove harmful PFAS, they extend it with language like anything that stores or prepares food or beverages," the Cookware Sustainability Alliance's Steve Burns said.

"Essentially, since it was enforced in January of this year, three months ago, technically, we believe that it might make almost every type of coffee maker that's on a shelf or in a restaurant in Maine right now unlawful," Burns added.

While these concerns have been raised, coffee makers are not expected to start disappearing from store shelves immediately, according to the Maine Wire. It can also be safely assumed that this does not necessarily apply only to Keurig products or those machines that offer the option to use K-cups.

Keurig and Mason did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!