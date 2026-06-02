‘It was a trick’: Sara Gonzales torches E. Jean Carroll’s 'revenge' admission as DOJ launches criminal probe

The Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll over her testimony in Trump’s sexual abuse lawsuit — and her past incriminating podcast appearances may be coming back to haunt her.

“I know my own pleasures, and that doesn’t involve buying things. Where my pleasure comes is making him so pissed off he can’t think. We need to prick his little balloon constantly. And one of the ways to do that is to give his money to women’s reproductive rights,” Carroll said in an interview on MeidasTouch.

“Can you imagine how angry?” she asked happily. “It’s just so delicious thinking about how pissed off he’ll be.”

“Heaven, heaven. It’s the revenge that we all love,” she added.

“Hell yeah to killing babies in the womb,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, mocking Carroll and her interviewer on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“She’s just saying, ‘I just wanted to be a thorn in his side. I just want to piss him off.’ That’s all this is about,” she adds.

In another interview on “The Bulwark” podcast, Carroll revealed to the host that she needed to be “f**kable” to win her case against the president.

“I had a talk show, a TV talk show in 1996. I went through that, some of the shows, took screenshots of my hair cut in a bob, and then I found the hairdresser and the makeup person who made me look like that in 1996. She came every day to trial, did my hair and makeup exactly like it was in 1996. I wore the exact same clothes I wore in 1996,” she explained.

“And it was enough. It was enough,” she continued, adding, “It was a trick.”

“A lot of thought went into, as she says, making sure that she looked f**kable, because I guess judges only rule in your favor if you are,” Gonzales says.

“This is the woman we’re supposed to believe?” she adds.

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