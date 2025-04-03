Woman accused man of kidnapping and rape. But now she's the one headed to jail — and he's free after 31 days behind bars.

A Pennsylvania woman accused a man of kidnapping and raping her. However, she is now the one behind bars after law enforcement revealed that her kidnapping and rape accusations were fake.

Anjela Borisova Urumova, 20, told authorities in April 2024 that a man grabbed her in a parking lot of a Redner's grocery store in Middletown Township, which is about an hour northeast of Philadelphia.

'I'm incredibly grateful for the work that law enforcement did in this case to get down to what happened, but it can’t change the fact that a man spent 31 days sleeping in a cell for a crime he didn’t commit.'

WCAU-TV reported that Urumova initially claimed that the man grabbed her from behind after she parked her truck in the grocery store's parking lot, that she struggled to escape, and that the man tried to pull down her pants, punched her in the face, and tried to move her to his vehicle.

Police said Urumova had a visible laceration on her lip.

Urumova described the alleged abductor's vehicle as a dark blue Ford F-150 pickup truck with a “thin blue line” sticker on the back windshield with visible dents and rust on the exterior.

Police arrested 41-year-old Daniel Pierson at his home in front of his children, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin McElroy.

Pierson was charged with multiple felonies and was in jail for 31 days until law enforcement determined that Urumova fabricated the kidnapping and rape accusations.

The Middletown Township Police Department reviewed surveillance video and analyzed Urumova’s cellphone data, which reportedly “led to the discovery of multiple inconsistencies and contradictory information with Urumova’s account of the attack at the Redner’s parking lot.”

Urumova admitted to investigators that she made up the kidnapping and rape allegations.

Urumova allegedly said she “specifically targeted” Pierson because she thought he was “creepy.”

Also, Urumova's grandmother reportedly caused the laceration on her lip, not Pierson.

“Her grandmother, who Urumova claimed suffered from dementia, did not recognize her as she entered the house and threw a plastic object at her, striking her in the lip,” the complaint reads. “This incident allegedly caused the laceration to her lip that she later blamed on Pierson.”

Urumova was arrested and charged on May 20, 2024.

Urumova — who was facing 17 years in prison — pleaded guilty in January to seven misdemeanor counts, including tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and false reports.

On Tuesday, Judge Stephen Corr sentenced Urumova to between 45 days and 23 months in the Bucks County Correctional Facility, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

In addition to the jail sentence, Urumova also was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, have no contact with the victim, and pay Pierson $3,600.

McElroy said Urumova "targeted an innocent man and accused him of one of the worst crimes a person can be accused of. I’m incredibly grateful for the work that law enforcement did in this case to get down to what happened, but it can’t change the fact that a man spent 31 days sleeping in a cell for a crime he didn’t commit."

District Attorney Jennifer Schorn noted, "Not only did this targeted false report impact the victim and his family in unimaginable ways, but there is also a profound ripple effect. A crime like this can shatter the community’s confidence in the system. It can jeopardize prosecutions of legitimate crimes of sexual violence."

