Far-left congressional candidate hit with reality check after allegedly impeding ICE operations

The Department of Justice has indicted Kat Abughazaleh, a progressive congressional candidate who previously worked for Media Matters of America, with forcibly impeding, intimidating, and interfering with a federal agent during a chaotic protest in Broadview, Illinois.

Five other people involved in the incident were also indicted.

Abughazaleh is a candidate for Congress in Illinois' 9th congressional district but has been consistently protesting at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing facility outside Chicago. Broadview is not located inside the 9th congressional district.

Abughazaleh has been seen in multiple videos, including video she has posted herself, appearing to attempt to stop federal vehicles from leaving or entering the facility.

Blaze News was present at one of the protests where Abughazaleh filmed herself appearing to be part of a mob that impeded a federal vehicle with a federal agent inside. The agent continued to drive at a slow pace, and the people did not get out of the way, video showed.

ICE agents stationed by the perimeter fired pepper balls at the crowd to get them to stop their attacks.

Abughazaleh posted on X her response to the charges, claiming the Trump administration is trying to stifle dissenting views.

Photo by Blaze News

"This case is a major push by the Trump administration to criminalize protests and punish anyone who speaks out against them. That's why I'm going to fight these unjust charges," she said, painting her and other protesters' actions as standing up to "masked men" who are "abducting our neighbors."

The facility in Broadview has been a consistent target of anti-ICE agitators since the Department of Homeland Security launched Operation Midway Blitz. DHS had to install a temporary security fence to prevent rioters from having easy access to the building, but a judge later ordered the fence to be taken down.

