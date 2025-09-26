'Shoot the f**kers!' Anti-ICE agitators caught on video apparently calling for violence in wake of deadly Dallas shooting

Anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement sentiment has been on the rise in recent months as agitators continue to harass and attack ICE agents and facilities. In the wake of the deadly ICE facility shooting in Dallas on Wednesday, agitators have taken their rhetoric to the next level, with some now appearing to call for violence against ICE agents.

On Friday, Blaze News captured footage of a crowd of anti-ICE protesters attempting to block a federal vehicle from entering an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois. The initial standoff around the vehicle then escalates with multiple participants openly calling for violence against law enforcement.

'Arrest ICE!'

In a video captured by Rosas, the crowd of agitators can be heard shouting, "Arrest ICE!" One individual then yells, "Shoot ICE!" Another individual then appears to echo that violent statement. The first agitator can be heard escalating even further: "Shoot the f**kers! Shoot the f**ker!"

In another video, the masked crowd can be seen swarming and hitting the federal vehicle while repeating chanted slogans after a leader in the crowd, according to video footage captured by Blaze News' Julio Rosas.

"Anti-ICE protesters are trying their best to interfere with federal operations in Illinois. The crowd has been blocking a road agents use to bring in their vehicles," Blaze News national correspondent Julio Rosas said.

"One federal agent was swarmed as he entered, with the mob hitting his vehicle and getting in front. Other agents have pepper balls and tear gas to break up the crowd, but so far I have not seen any arrests."

Yet another video shows the crowd dispersing after federal agents shoot pepper balls from the fence as the vehicle nears the entrance of the ICE facility. The crowd can be heard shouting and coughing as a plume of pepper spray swirls around the vehicle. The crowd disperses as the vehicle reaches the entrance.

ICE agents have ramped up the protective measures of their facilities in response to the rising frequency of protesters and violence targeting the agency.

"The fence installed this week on the other side of a different road has kept the crowd away from the ICE facility itself, but that has not deterred people from showing up," Rosas said.

Rosas confirmed that Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss was present at the scene but was not among the crowd surrounding the federal vehicle. He also added that Democrat 9th District Illinois congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh was at the scene.

Agents were forced to move Abughazaleh last week after she refused to get out of an ICE facility's driveway.

Following this standoff between ICE agents and the anti-ICE protesters, Rosas reported he saw two arrests made at the scene.

