Suspected gunman in deadly attack on Texas ICE office identified

The alleged gunman who killed himself after a lethal attack at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Texas has been identified by sources close to the investigation.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, according to a Fox News report.

'These horrendous killings must serve as a wake-up call to the far left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences.'

The shooting targeted an unmarked transport van at the facility in Dallas and killed two immigration detainees while injuring one other. Police said a man was found dead on the rooftop of a nearby business with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel posted on social media a photograph of rifle-caliber ammunition on a clip with the message "anti-ICE" etched on it.

"Thankfully, no law enforcement personnel were injured. Please pray for the injured and deceased," he wrote.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also condemned the attack and placed the blame on anti-ICE rhetoric from the left, including some politicians.

"These horrendous killings must serve as a wake-up call to the far left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences," she wrote. "The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, they just want to go home to their families at night."

RELATED: DHS has a fiery message for Newsom after he bans masks for ICE: 'We will NOT comply!'

Photo by ARIC BECKER/AFP via Getty Images

A statement from the Department of Homeland Security indicated that the same office had been targeted in August by a man who claimed to have a bomb in his backpack.

The suspect was later identified as Bratton Dean Wilkinson, a 36-year-old U.S. citizen.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

