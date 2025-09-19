Democrat candidates part of leftist crowd blocking road outside ICE building

Anti-ICE protesters were back outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing facility located near Chicago in Broadview, Illinois, on Friday. Tensions in the metro area are higher since Operation Midway Blitz, the Trump administration's enhanced crackdown in Chicago, is now fully underway.

Similar to the previous week, the crowd blocked road access to the ICE site, forcing ICE's Special Response Team and Border Patrol agents to move people away to allow vehicles to leave the scene.

One man allegedly threw a tear gas canister, and another person allegedly bum-rushed the agents arresting the first man.

Among the agitators were Democratic House candidates Daniel Biss and Kat Abughazaleh, who are running to replace outgoing Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Il.) in the 9th congressional district. Biss is the current mayor of Evanston, and Abughazaleh used to work for far-left media watchdog group Media Matters for America.

A video posted by Biss shows he was active in the crowd's attempt to use their bodies to stop a federal vehicle from leaving the facility's driveway. Tear gas and pepper balls were used by federal agents to clear the road.

"We. will. not. be. intimidated," Biss further posted on X.



Abughazaleh posted video from earlier in the morning when a federal agent was forced to haul her away from the driveway after she refused to move. Abughazaleh then appeared to slip and landed on the ground with a tremendous thud.

"This is what it looks like when ICE violates our First Amendment rights," Abughazaleh whined.

"What ICE just did to me was a violent abuse of power — and it’s still nothing compared to what they’re doing to immigrant communities. I’ve been fighting the right as a journalist and now I’m running for Congress to do the same in D.C.," Abughazaleh continued before posting a link for people to donate to her campaign.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

Unlike last week when Blaze News was present for protests, federal agents on Friday took at least two rioters into custody. One man allegedly threw a tear gas canister, and another person allegedly bum-rushed the agents arresting the first man.

