ICE agent ‘seriously injured,’ suspect dead in Chicago operation gone wrong

A law enforcement operation involving agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Chicago led to serious injuries for one officer and the fatal shooting of a suspect on Friday morning.

'We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer.'

A Department of Homeland Security press release obtained by Blaze News revealed that an ICE officer was "seriously injured" during a traffic stop. The department described the stop as a targeted operation to arrest Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez.

The suspect was described as "a criminal illegal alien with a history of reckless driving" who entered the U.S. at an unknown date.

Villegas-Gonzalez allegedly "refused to follow law enforcement's commands" and attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle, driving toward ICE officers. One officer was struck and dragged "a significant distance," the DHS stated.

"Fearing for his own life, the officer fired his weapon," the department said.

The FBI was at the scene where the shooting occurred.

The DHS noted that there has been a 1,000% increase in assaults against immigration agents.

"We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer. He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "Viral social media videos and activists encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement not only spread misinformation, but also undermine public safety, as well as the safety of our officers and those being apprehended."

Both the agent and the suspect were transported to the hospital for treatment, where the suspect succumbed to his injuries, CBS News reported.

Meanwhile, leftist protesters gathered outside an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois, on Friday afternoon. Blaze News' Julio Rosas was on the ground as the activists blocked the driveway to the facility for over four hours, forcing federal agents to come outside to clear the road when federal vehicles come in. Local police are helping keep the protesters off federal property, but that is the extent of their help.

Protesters have been heckling and accosting the agents who come outside the building. When the agents go back inside, the protesters' ire is then turned on Broadview police for "helping the kidnappers."

This is the second time a larger crowd has appeared outside the ICE building. Last Friday, the organizers declared victory because ICE vehicles reportedly turned around after seeing the crowd in the road.

