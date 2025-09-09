Trump eyes National Guard deployment in Chicago — but is it constitutional?

President Trump has been intervening in crime-ridden cities across the country — and now may be looking to deploy the National Guard to Chicago.

But does he have the authority to do so?

“We have kind of three different ways this is playing out so far. You have, initially, the Los Angeles situation where he was intervening with some National Guard. There’s been a legal ruling on that. They said he’s not allowed to do that anymore. I’m sure that will go to the Supreme Court,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere explains on “Stu Does America.”

“You have the D.C. situation, which, of course, there’s legal fights on that, I’m sure, as well, but it has a much more clear path to control over that. It’s a federal district,” he continues.

“And then, finally, you have a potential of this expanding to many more cities like Chicago, Memphis, who knows where else,” he adds.

The Democratic governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, is not pleased.

“The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city. This is not a joke. This is not normal. Donald Trump isn’t a strongman, he’s a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator,” Pritzker wrote in a post on X , in response to a screenshot of a Truth Social post from President Trump.

The Truth Social post reads, “Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR,” with an image of Trump crouching in front of the city in flames. Text on the image reads “Chipocalypse Now.”

“I’m not a huge fan,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray admits. “I’m not a fan of it at all.”

Gray appreciated the president initially mentioning that he was going to ask the governor of Illinois to send the National Guard, which he says “would be the right way to do it.”

“But he proceeded to say, ‘But I’m going to do it either way. I’m going to do it anyway, whether he agrees to it or not,’” Gray adds. “That’s just not the right way to do it. So I’m not a huge, huge fan of doing things in an unconstitutional way.”

However, Gray sees D.C. slightly differently.

“D.C.’s a little bit different animal because it’s not a state, and so they can federalize there. So I didn’t initially have a huge problem with that,” he says. “I didn’t think it was going to be a national, every city kind of thing.”

