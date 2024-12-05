Father-daughter duo brings hope to Western North Carolina, one RV at a time

As Woody Faircloth found out, sometimes the smallest things have the biggest impact in storm-ravaged Western North Carolina.

Faircloth’s charity, EmergencyRV.org, has delivered nearly 60 campers and larger recreational vehicles to shelter families made homeless by the unprecedented flooding and mudslides caused by Hurricane Helene.

A curly-fur puppy small enough to curl up in one of Faircloth’s knit winter caps might well have had the biggest emotional impact on the storm victims he helped over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The pup, which rode along with Faircloth and his daughter Luna from Colorado, was just the prescription for the Phillips family in Burnsville, N.C. The family lost multiple homes during the floods and mudslides that rocketed down the mountains in late September.

'We’re going to give this to a family who needs some kind of a little light.'

Faircloth earlier arranged for an RV to be delivered to Makisha Phillips and her children. In addition to stress from the storm damage, Phillips is mourning the death of her sister, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy Michelle Quintero, who was swept away in the floods on Sept. 27.

“We met her father and cried and prayed with him in the parking lot,” Faircloth said. “Her oldest daughter was in the truck, and I took [the puppy] over and handed it to her and then went and talked to the father.

“When I came back, the puppy was sitting on her shoulder like a parrot,” Faircloth said. “She had the biggest smile on her face. And I said, ‘That's your puppy now.’ And she said, ‘My mom told me. I can't believe y’all are doing this.’”

Faircloth had not planned to buy a puppy or bring it along on the Thanksgiving mission of mercy. But when he drove by a flea market north of Denver, something made him stop and look at a car full of puppies for sale.

“I walked over there, and there was this little puppy, the one we ended up getting, sitting in the back of the crate and had dog poop all over it,” he said. “They were all scrambling. I just picked it up, and I held it up to the lady and I said, ‘Tell me about this puppy.’”

Luna Faircloth, 12, cares for a puppy on an EmergencyRV.org trip to deliver donated RVs to Western North Carolina storm victims. Photos courtesy of Woody Faircloth

The owner said the dog was born on Sept. 25, the day the pre-hurricane rains began soaking Western North Carolina.

“I just looked up at the sky, and I went, ‘Okay, I guess we’ll take it.’ So we fell in love with the puppy on the way there, and we’re really struggling with that,” Faircloth said before gifting the dog. “But we had talked about it that we’re going to give this to a family who needs some kind of a little light.”

Tragedy strikes home

Deputy Quintero was in the process of leaving her Burnsville home along Brown Creek to head to the Madison County jail to help in any way she could during the storm.

“She had had her vest on, and she had her backpack and her gun and everything, and her house had started flooding,” Phillips said in a phone call with Faircloth that was posted on YouTube. “So she grabbed the keys. She wasn’t scared, but she grabbed everybody’s keys so that if anybody needed the keys, she would have them.”

When Quintero stepped out the back door, she was struck by a wall of water. It swept her into the raging river. A neighbor threw a rope to her, but then a tree fell, causing them both to submerge.

“By the time she had come up — she was about five [foot] four — he said she was already waist-deep in mud,” Phillips said. “So he grabbed her and was pulling and pulling and he said all of a sudden she stopped.”

Just as Quintero told the neighbor, “It’s all right,” another tree fell and submerged them both. She never re-emerged.

“They found her a little bit ways down the river, and it was too late,” Phillips said. “They couldn’t … there was nothing that they could do. We had to bury her within, I guess, 24 hours of it because we couldn’t embalm her.”

Phillips also told Faircloth about her 3-year-old, who is suffering from retinoblastoma that caused the child to lose an eye. Phillips wanted to get an implant that will match her daughter’s other eye, but she said Medicaid would not cover it. Because so many people in Western North Carolina are hurting from the storm, Phillips didn’t want to do an online fundraiser.

Faircloth stepped in again to help.

“I shared your story with one of our donors,” he told Phillips. “And I said, ‘Hey, I know this is not kind of our normal thing, but we want to help this family.’ We got you covered for that surgery.”

Phillips burst into tears.

“Oh my God,” Phillips said between sobs. “You have no idea the worry, the worry that you have for your children. Oh, Lord."

“You have no idea what you’ve done. You’ll never know the gratitude and the prayers that will go up for y’all,” she said. “You'll never know.”

Nan Collins (second from right) and family of Burnsville, N.C., next to the donated RV from Woody Faircloth and daughter Luna (first and third from left) from EmergencyRV.org. Photo courtesy of Woody Faircloth

Faircloth and daughter Luna congratulated each other for looking past the love they have for the puppy in order to gift it to a hurting family. Phillips reported back the next day, saying the family decided to name the dog Luna.

“I was crying, and I walked back to the truck. I said, ‘Luna, they just named the puppy Luna,’” Faircloth said. “And she started laughing so hard. And I said, ‘Why are you laughing? I’m over here crying.’ She said, ‘Because it’s a boy.’”

When Faircloth spoke to Makisha’s father, Cash Phillips, he discovered the family patriarch also lost his home in the floods.

“He said, ‘All I want is y’all to pray for us,’” Faircloth said. “‘That's all we need up here.’”

The next day, EmergencyRV.org delivered an RV to Cash Phillips. Makisha texted Faircloth the next day.

“She said, ‘I can’t believe y’all did that for my dad. He’s my hero. He’s the best man I’ve ever met. And you just blessed him in a way that I can’t even … I can’t ever say thanks.’”

Home-state boy helps out

Although Faircloth and his charity have been providing free RVs to disaster victims since the huge California wildfires of November 2018, the storm damage in Western North Carolina was especially personal for him.

Faircloth grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C. His father coached football at Wake Forest University.

“That’s where I went to college and went to high school, in Winston-Salem, which is just a couple hours away from where all this was going on,” he said. “So when this [storm] happened, I just said, ‘Hey, we’re all in on Western North Carolina.’ I know those people. I know their language. I know their customs. These are my people.”

'He said he couldn’t get his tires wet.'

Faircloth has learned many lessons over the years of doing disaster relief work. He makes sure the RVs they provide are in good shape so that the recipient families don’t have to contend with repairs, leaks, or non-functioning appliances. Volunteers stock each RV with food and supplies.

He also learned that the government is not the answer. Local people end up doing the rebuilding, the supporting, and the grieving along with all of their neighbors, he said.

“Amazing that just regular people can do more than the government in this work,” he said.

EmergencyRV.org brought an RV to a veteran in Bat Cave, N.C., whose property was devastated by the floods even though it sits high above the creek that turned into a violent river.

The man told Faircloth that FEMA refused to inspect his property because it required agents to drive a truck through the creek that is barely two feet deep.

“No, they wouldn’t drive through the creek,” the man told Faircloth in a video posted on social media. “I’ll try not to cuss, but I told the dude, I said, ‘What would he do if it was raining? How would you get here?’ He said he couldn’t get his tires wet.”

Faircloth made a video of himself driving a pickup truck across the shallow creek.

“Well, FEMA, here’s how we do it. Watch, watch,” Faircloth said as the truck rolled through the water. “You just crossed the river. It’s a veteran, for God’s sake. Look, actually, it’s two rivers, but it’s actually a creek. Come on, people. It’s not that hard.”

The veteran said he cares for his daughter who has Down syndrome, so the RV shelter would be especially appreciated.

'It was so unbelievably sad seeing people in tents.'

Not far away on the veteran’s property, a farmer from Minnesota and a New York City firefighter worked together to clear debris. Both men said they felt called by God to come to North Carolina and help the storm victims.

Faircloth said he gets frustrated because of the huge demand for shelter at a time when FEMA is scaling back its presence in the devastated region. And he knows of large lots in Florida where hundreds of brand-new FEMA campers have been sitting so long that grass grew up around them.

Before Hurricane Helene, Faircloth said he offered to buy some of the FEMA campers sitting in a Florida Division of Emergency Management lot. He said he would have staged them around the country. The Florida officials refused, he said.

“They had 1,600 up there, and I think they deployed 300 of them during Helene relief, and they denied us,” he said. Denied even when Faircloth asked for a single camper to house a 103-year-old World War II veteran who was living in his truck.

“You deny a guy like that? We were trying to help, and we helped him,” Faircloth said. “We were able to get an RV to that guy the next day from another citizen. It’s just, it’s crazy.”

Woody Faircloth about to drive across a shallow creek that a storm victim said FEMA officials refused to cross in order to inspect his property. “It’s actually a creek,” he said. “Come on, people.” Photo courtesy of Woody Faircloth

Blaze News asked FEMA about the lots full of campers in Florida and why they are not being used to help in North Carolina. A FEMA official said some of the RVs would be going to North Carolina. “FEMA currently has units staging in Florida that are being readied to deploy to survivors in the state,” the official said in a statement.

EmergencyRV.org has delivered 57 RVs to survivors in Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee. The charity averages about one new placement per day. Anyone wishing to donate an RV in good condition, support the work financially, or volunteer to drive donated RVs to North Carolina can do so on the EmergencyRV fundraising page.

Faircloth said the work is hard and takes its toll. When he asked Luna if she wanted to take a break from the traveling, there was no hesitation.

“She snapped right up. She said, ‘Dad, don’t you ever say that again. That’s not what this is about. We’re going to keep helping people.’”

So the dynamic duo will again head for Western North Carolina at Christmas. Because the need is only growing.

“We’re going to be there the week of Christmas to New Year’s delivering RVs again,” he said. “I told the people who stepped up and said they would help us that are boots on the ground there early on. I said, ‘Look, guys, I hope you know that this is going to get worse before it gets better, and this is going to be a long, long haul of work that needs to be done. These people are going to need help for a long time.’”

Hurricane Helene flooding devastated the property of Nan Collins in Burnsville, N.C. She lost five living spaces, a bus, RVs, a barn, and a garden. Photo courtesy of Woody Faircloth

Among the victims assisted by EmergencyRV was a homeless U.S. Navy veteran who was displaced when the Asheville shelter where he lived was destroyed. He and some 200 other vets suddenly needed a place to live.

Faircloth delivered as many RVs as he could to the Statesville RV Park in Statesville, N.C. “I’ve never had nothing like this,” the veteran told Faircloth in a video posted online. “I lived in motels most of my life.”

The man knows all about storms. He worked many of them over the years doing “tree work.” The rescue shelter of an RV was deeply appreciated, he said.

“This is really nice,” he said. “I mean, it’s more than I expect.”

Faircloth and Luna are fueled by the good work they do, but it sometimes exacts an emotional toll.

“We had a big cry together in Swannanoa the other day,” he said. “It was so unbelievably sad seeing people in tents. Seeing some people weren’t in tents but were in substandard shelter and standing around fires, eating the hot dogs off sticks.

“She just started weeping,” Faircloth said. “I was like, ‘Honey, it’s okay. We’re going to help a lot of these people down here.’ She said, ‘Dad, we can’t help them all.’”

