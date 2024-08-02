'He's a monster': Ex-FBI agent who's now an ex-state trooper gets life in prison for sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl

A former FBI agent was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while he was serving as an Alabama state trooper. The convicted child sexual predator was reportedly booted from the FBI after numerous sexual misconduct claims, including that he raped a co-worker at knifepoint. In the end, a forged letter allegedly enabled him to obtain the state trooper position.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced Christopher Bauer, 45, to life in prison Thursday.

Despite the disgraceful dismissal, Bauer was allegedly able to get a job as an Alabama state trooper in 2019 by using a forged FBI letter.

In June, Bauer was convicted on charges of first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age.

Bauer faces similar child sex abuse charges in New Orleans, the Associated Press reported. Louisiana State Police said they plan on extraditing him.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said in a statement that Bauer sexually abused "a young girl over the span of several years" while he was an Alabama state trooper. In April 2021, the victim reportedly confided in a friend that Bauer had been sexually abusing her since the age of 5.



Two days later, the friend told her mother about the sexual abuse allegations. The mother informed school administrators of the alleged child sex crimes, and the school officials immediately contacted the Montgomery Police Department. Bauer was arrested and charged on the same day.

The victim's mother told the judge in court, “He’s a monster." The girl's mother claimed Bauer used his police badge to project the “image of a good person.”

“He had everyone fooled,” she added.

During the trial, Bauer denied the allegations of sexually abusing the young girl and accused the victim of lying.

"If she said I did something to her, then yes, that's a lie," Bauer said.

However, Judge Pool proclaimed during sentencing that he “believed every single word” of the victim’s testimony.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said, “It is always extremely disappointing when someone who is supposed to enforce and uphold the law commits a crime against the people they have sworn to protect. However, I do not believe Christopher Bauer reflects the character of most of the law enforcement officers who serve our country. He is a bad apple — a depraved monster who abused his power to irreparably harm a vulnerable, innocent child.”

Bailey continued, “I commend the victim for having the courage to speak up about what was happening to her. She was so brave throughout her testimony, which was undoubtedly difficult for her. I hope she and her family take solace in knowing Christopher Bauer will never harm her nor anyone else ever again. My office fought for the maximum sentence in this case, and I extend my gratitude to Judge Jimmy Pool for sentencing this sexual predator to life in prison, as that is where he deserves to die.”

Bauer previously worked for the FBI in New Orleans until he reportedly was dismissed from the bureau after several sexual misconduct claims.

A May 2021 Associated Press story stated that Bauer was suspended without pay and stripped of his FBI security clearance in late 2018 over a "string of sexual misconduct allegations" that included a co-worker’s claim that he raped her at knifepoint.

Bauer reportedly indicated on his state trooper application that the FBI never let him go or had any derogatory claims against him.

Bauer allegedly furnished a fake letter from the FBI to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that said he had a decade of “creditable service” and was “eligible for rehire.”

However, the FBI informed the AP: “The letter is not legitimate.”