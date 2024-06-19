Camera captures moment FBI agents show up at whistleblower's home after she helps expose sex-change program at Texas hospital

The FBI dispatched two agents to the home of a Texas nurse after she spoke to journalist Christopher Rufo about the sex-change program at Texas Children's Hospital.

Last year, Rufo broke news about an elaborate sex-change program happening at Texas Children's Hospital. A whistleblower gave Rufo documents proving the hospital continued its "transgender medicine" operations despite publicly saying the program had ended. That whistleblower was Dr. Eithan Haim, whom the Justice Department has now indicted on four felony charges for allegedly violating medical privacy laws.

'They promised they would make life difficult for me if I was trying to protect the leaker.'

Haim's bravery encouraged a second whistleblower to come forward.

Last May, that whistleblower provided new insight into how physicians at Texas Children's Hospital provided "transgender medicine," explained how "transgender medicine is highly lucrative," and described her workplace as having a "demonic presence."

On Tuesday, Rufo revealed the identity of the whistleblower, registered nurse Vanessa Sivadge.

In the new report, Sivadge accused Texas Children's Hospital of engaging in Medicaid fraud.

"The largest children's hospital in the country is illegally billing Medicaid for transgender procedures," she said. "It is evident that the hospital continues to believe it is above the law not just by concealing the existence of their transgender medicine program from the public, but by stealing from the federal government."

What is shocking is what happened to Sivadge after she initially spoke to Rufo.

Two months after their conversation, Sivadge called Rufo in a "panic," he recounted. Sivadge told Rufo that two FBI agents unexpectedly showed up at her home wanting to talk about "some of the things that have been going on at work lately."

Sivadge's doorbell camera captured her partner opening the door to their home as two FBI agents flashed their badges and demanded to speak with Sivadge.

(You can view that footage here).

According to Sivadge, the FBI agents told her that she was a "person of interest" in the investigation into Dr. Haim.

"They promised they would make life difficult for me if I was trying to protect the leaker," Sivadge told Rufo. "They said I was ‘not safe’ at work and claimed that someone at my workplace had given my name to the FBI."

In the months since that visit, FBI agents have not re-appeared at her home. Still, Sivadge told Rufo that she is motivated to fight against the transgender agenda.

"My faith and my gut, just knowing right from wrong, compels me," she said. "I was born for this. I have no doubt this is what I am supposed to do."



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) has confirmed that his office is investigating the newest whistleblower allegations.

