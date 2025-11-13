'Dangerous' man repeatedly released by court over 'incompetence' now faces federal charges after Trump admin steps in

A New Mexico police chief who went viral for calling out a local court for constantly releasing a dangerous man has announced that federal officials have stepped in.

Chief Jeremy Story posted a video documenting the numerous arrests of Neal Garcia. According to Story, Garcia has been arrested 108 times, 15 of which were for felonies, but the court has repeatedly released him after finding him incompetent to stand trial.

The video went viral as an example of the broken justice system.

On Thursday the police chief released a video announcing the collaboration between the Las Cruces Police Dept., the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico, and the Albuquerque Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"The day we released that video, the U.S. attorney contacted me and committed to working together to try and hold this dangerous criminal accountable," he said.

"I want to note that the local district attorney's office tried everything under New Mexico law to keep Mr. Garcia off the streets and from continuing to victimize Las Cruces. They tried [assisted outpatient treatment], a dangerousness hearing, and even petitioned for civil commitment," Story added. "But all those efforts were unsuccessful in New Mexico District Court."

Ryan Ellison, U.S. attorney for the District of New Mexico, said that Garcia was in federal custody.

"Today, Neal Garcia is in federal custody facing Hobbs Act robbery charges involving threats of violence and interference with commerce," he said.

"To every law enforcement agency and prosecutor across New Mexico, the U.S. Attorney's Office is open for business," he added. "If you have violent, repeat offenders who continue to victimize your communities, contact our office or the FBI.

"We are actively working to identify and federally charge the most violent criminals across this state. When state options have been exhausted and federal law applies, we will prosecute," Ellison continued.

Special Agent Justin Garris spoke last and applauded the collaboration between local and federal law enforcement to "hold criminals accountable and protect the innocent more effectively."

Ellison noted that those convicted in federal court serve at least 85% of their sentences in a federal facility. Garcia faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

