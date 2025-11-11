Police chief’s viral video demands action against man accused of dozens of crimes — and Trump admin responds

A New Mexico chief of police published a video asking the public to speak out against the courts continuing to release a man who has allegedly committed many violent crimes.

Police Chief Jeremy Story of the Las Cruces Police Department said that Neal Garcia had committed dozens of crimes but was released because he was found incompetent to stand trial.

'I would argue that he poses a clear danger to the public and the community. And the people he is victimizing are people who are just working and trying to live their lives.'

"That means the cases were dismissed without any consequences, without treatment or resources," said Story in the three-minute video.

He listed the many incidents for which Garcia was arrested.

In 2022, Garcia allegedly threatened and punched a security guard after being caught shoplifting.

In 2023, Garcia allegedly assaulted an employee after shoplifting at a Dollar General and also punched a manager at Lowe’s Fiesta Foods after shoplifting there.

In 2024, Garcia allegedly tried to hit two people with a golf club after shoplifting at Harbor Freight.

In 2025, Garcia allegedly punched a Walmart employee after he was caught shoplifting.

Story said that Garcia was even charged with breaking windows at city hall in June, but a judge found him "incompetent and not dangerous" and released him.

"I would argue that he poses a clear danger to the public and the community. And the people he is victimizing are people who are just working and trying to live their lives in the community that we all share," the police chief added.

The police chief said Garcia had been arrested at least 108 times. At least 15 of those were felony arrests.

Garcia is currently being held for robbery, though jail records indicate the federal government has intervened in his case.

In an email statement to Blaze News, Story confirmed the federal intervention was a response to his video.

"The federal charges were a direct response to the video we did and a partnership with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. We plan to do an update together on Wednesday," he wrote. "Thank you for covering this important topic."

Story did not clarify which "federal charges" Garcia may be facing.

RELATED: Elderly woman beaten to death with a rock — police said they found her daughter 'covered in blood'

Story added in his video that the entire system needed to be changed, as Garcia was not a solitary example of this kind of injustice.

"The District Attorney’s Office has petitioned for involuntary commitment and assisted outpatient treatment, but neither was granted by the court," he added. "I wish this was an outliner, but it’s not. This is not an exception. This is the rule."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!