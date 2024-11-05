Georgia poll worker mailed bomb, rape threat letter to his own office signed by 'voter' angry over 'election fraud,' feds say

A Georgia poll worker was arrested Monday and accused of mailing a letter appearing to come from a voter who threatened to bomb and rape election staffers, the Department of Justice said.

Nicholas Wimbish, 25, was serving as a poll worker at the Jones County Elections Office on Oct. 16 when he allegedly had a verbal altercation with a voter, the DOJ said, citing the criminal complaint.

'The liberal young men will get beatdown if they fight me. They will get the treason punishment by firing squad if they fight back. ... They should watch every move they make looking over their shoulder.'

Later that evening, Wimbish conducted online research to determine what information about himself was publicly available, the DOJ said, adding that the next day, Wimbish mailed a letter addressed to the Jones County Elections Superintendent, purportedly from a “Jones County Voter."

The letter allegedly was drafted to make it appear as if it came from the voter, the DOJ added.

According to charging papers revealed by Reuters, the letter complained that Wimbish is a "young liberal woke idiot" who was trying to "influence" people's "votes in line" and "distracting voters from concentrating."

Here's an excerpt from the letter detailed in the charging papers:

Yesterday I had your young liberal woke idiot Nicholas Wimbish give me hell. ... He tries to influence peoples votes in line. ... I researched a newspaper article about Nicholas Wimbish and other woke liberal fraudsters impostering to be patriots. I found another young dumb liberal idiot guy I stood in line by in that paper too he was talking to. I recognized his picture now I know his name is [Person 1]. I am on the hunt for him because he is a closeted liberal election fraudster like Nicholas Wimbish. They were conspiring votes in my line then distracting voters from concentrating.

An FBI special agent investigating Wimbish noted in the charging papers that he believes Wimbish "conducted the Google search on his own name to confirm what information was available about him and other poll workers online. I believe that Wimbish wrote the letter pretending to be Person 2, because the letter references Wimbish and Person 1 'distracting voters' — the same complaint that Person 2 voiced the day before the letter was dated."

Here's another letter excerpt from the charging papers:

I saw young woke libs ladies [Person 3] and [Person 4]. A pic of one young lady has her f***ing up my ballot so they all did it to everyone. Your woke liberal should look over their shoulder I have to do whatever it takes for [Candidate A] to win Georgia. I know where they go. I know where they all live because I found home voting addresses for all them. The liberal young men will get beatdown if they fight me. They will get the treason punishment by firing squad if they fight back. ... They should watch every move they make looking over their shoulder. The ladies are sexy and thick. I will do rage rape. They should watch every move they make and look over their shoulder. ... Tell them I know where they live and will find them all one night. I will follow them on the road. You won’t stop them so I will stop them from your election fraud. This is how patriots do it. Bad things will happen to prevent civil war. ... They will learn a violent lesson about stealing our elections!

The charging papers state that the letter ended with a handwritten note, “PS boom toy in early vote place, cigar burning, be safe.” The FBI special agent noted in the charging papers that "based on my training and experience I know that 'boom toy' may reference an explosive device and 'cigar burning' may reference a delayed fuse ignitor."

What happened next?

The charging papers go on to state that the FBI interviewed Wimbish on Oct. 23, and he told agents that on Oct. 16 "a voter whose name he did not know at the time chastised him for speaking with Person 1 because it prevented the voter from concentrating. The voter asked to see Wimbish's identification badge and read Wimbish’s name out loud from it." The charging papers add that "Wimbish was present when the letter was received" on Oct. 22 "and, after reading the letter, identified the author of the letter as the voter" from Oct. 16, whom the FBI calls "Person 2."

Wimbish on Oct. 23 didn't tell the FBI that he wrote and mailed the "threatening letter. Instead, Wimbish blamed the voter he had interacted with, Person 2."

The charging papers note that on Nov. 4, the FBI "searched, pursuant to legal process, a personal computer belonging to Wimbish. The FBI found in the print spooler the letter referenced above. The FBI also found a document dated October 18, 2024 referencing a 'Boom Toy.'"

Wimbish is charged with mailing a bomb threat, conveying false information about a bomb threat, mailing a threatening letter, and making false statements to the FBI, the DOJ said, adding that he faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison if convicted.

Reuters said a lawyer for Wimbish could not be immediately identified.

Anything else?

Wimbish was one of several current and former students profiled in a May article posted to the Georgia College & State University’s publication Front Page, according to WAGA-TV.

The article stated that Wimbish had just graduated with a master’s in public administration, WAGA noted, adding that he previously earned a degree in political science with a minor in rhetoric and had plans to teach or manage elections.

"I thought this certificate would be a way to add personal and academic value to my experiences," Wimbish told the publication, according to WAGA, and he also said that "working any election in any capacity — whether for an internship or not — is a crowning moment. The sense of achievement, being a part of democracy-in-action, is rewarding."

Wimbish also told the publication that after being named poll manager, in charge of a precinct in Jones County, he had plans to work on Election Day.

This story has been updated.

