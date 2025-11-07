Female caught on video tossing cup of scalding coffee on McDonald's manager, who suffers burns

A female was caught on video tossing a cup of scalding coffee on a McDonald's manager in Michigan earlier this week — and the manager suffered burns as a result, MLive reported.

The incident took place Tuesday morning at a McDonald's at 3700 Dixie Highway in Buena Vista Township, the outlet said. Buena Vista Township is a few miles east of Saginaw.

'F**k you, b***h! Catch that hot-a** coffee!'

Buena Vista Township Police Detective Russ Pahssen told MLive that the female manager called 911 saying an angry customer assaulted her.

The customer had placed an online order and sought a refund for two sandwiches, Pahssen said. Another patron recorded the last two minutes of the interaction at the restaurant’s front counter.



The manager handed the customer a coffee and tried pacifying her, while the customer claimed she had been there for more than an hour, the footage shows. The conversation reaching an impasse, the manager told the customer to have a great day and turned to walk away.

The female customer removed the lid from the coffee cup, threw the contents at the manager, and yelled, “F**k you, bitch! Catch that hot-ass coffee!” as she exited the restaurant, according to video of the encounter without redacted audio.

The video also shows the McDonald's manager screaming after the coffee hits her body.

Pahssen told MLive the manager suffered minor burns; the outlet noted that the coffee burned her back and left arm.

Pahssen shared video of the assault on Facebook and asked the public to help identify the assailant, the outlet said.

“I must have gotten about 100 tips,” Pahssen noted to MLive. “Within about two minutes, we had her identified.”

The following is video of the encounter with redacted audio; the coffee toss takes place toward the end of the clip just after the 1:45 mark:

However, Pahssen said officers weren't able to locate the 48-year-old suspect, MLive reported, adding that police have submitted paperwork to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office, requesting she be charged with felonious assault.

Investigators did not name the woman Thursday because she had not been arraigned on any criminal charges, WJRT-TV reported.

