'Female-presenting' male arrested after allegedly assaulting Turning Point USA students with bike lock

A male who reportedly is "female-presenting" was arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting Turning Point USA students with a bike lock at the University of Texas at Dallas. Cellphone videos of the incident have gone viral.

Liam Thanh Tam Nguyen was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of attempting to take a weapon from an officer, and one count of assault of a peace officer, the Dallas Observer reported.

'The attacker took a metal bike lock and slammed it against Paige's head ... hitting her so hard that it completely shattered Paige's phone.'

Nguyen also was charged with three misdemeanors: resisting arrest and two counts of criminal mischief, the Observer added.

Collin County Jail records indicate Nguyen was released Thursday. Jail records indicate Nguyen's year of birth is 2004 — which makes him 20 or 21 years old — and that he stands 5'9'' and weighs 120 pounds. Jail records listed no bail or bond information.

Jail records also listed Nguyen's sex as male; the Observer — citing jail records — noted "Nguyen listed 'Alyssa' as their preferred name" and added that "video of the campus assault shows the individual is female-presenting."

The Observer said UT Dallas’ Turning Point USA chapter on Tuesday posted to Instagram that students would be "tabling" — setting up a tent and table to pass out information or meet students interested in joining the organization — during the midday hours outside the campus student union.

Charlie Kirk, founder and CEO of TPUSA, posted videos of the incident on X; the post has received 6.4 million views as of Thursday morning. It stated:

Our Chapter President, Paige Neumann, and her secretary Grace were just assaulted while tabling at the University of Texas at Dallas.



The attacker took a metal bike lock and slammed it against Paige's head ... hitting her so hard that it completely shattered Paige's phone. It's unclear if the perpetrator is female or trans.



Paige has filed a police report with University Police who are thankfully taking this matter seriously and are currently searching for the individual.



Thankfully, Paige and her chapter VP Grace (whose phone was also destroyed) are both physically doing okay.



Our @TPUSA students are the tip of the spear on college campuses across the country. They are brave, strong, and resilient. Thank God for these amazing students.

The Observer added that the UT Dallas Police Department did not respond its inquiry regarding when and where authorities apprehended Nguyen. The paper also said a campus spokesperson wouldn't say if Nguyen is a UTD student.

