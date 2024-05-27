After accusations of sexual abuse of student, female teacher resigns from $61,000-a-year school where Jeffrey Epstein taught

A female teacher at an "elite" New York City prep school has resigned after accusations that she sexually abused a student have surfaced.

Dalton School teacher Mara Naaman, 50, was put on leave after receiving a letter "written on behalf of a former student" accusing the instructor of child sex abuse on May 2. Four days later, Naaman resigned from her teaching position at the $61,000-a-year school.

The alleged sexual misconduct occurred between 2020 and 2022.

Dalton School principal Jose De Jesús sent out an email to parents on May 9 regarding the "serious matter."

"We are only providing the name of the teacher so anyone with relevant information can provide such information," the principal wrote. "Our priority is determining the veracity of these claims and determining whether there are other allegations of abuse from other members of the community."

The Dalton School filed a police report and hired a firm specializing in harassment and sexual abuse to conduct an investigation, according to the letter from school administrators.

The New York Post reported that the New York Police Department "did not address repeated questions regarding the alleged incident." However, the NYPD noted that it takes sexual assault and rape cases "extremely seriously" and encouraged any victims to file a report with the department.

Naaman taught English literature to ninth through 12th graders at the Dalton School, which is located in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. She was also a "house advisor" at the K-12 school and responsible for "creating a safe space for conversations around personal responsibility," according to the school's website.

The school's website purportedly stated, "House Advisors not only advise on academic matters but are a 'sounding board' for students on all matters, including social and emotional issues."

Before teaching at the Dalton School, Naaman reportedly worked at Hofstra University, Columbia University, and Williams College in Massachusetts.

The Dalton School and Naaman did not respond to a request for comment by the New York Post regarding the sexual abuse allegations.

The Dalton School has garnered notoriety in the past decade after being associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

In September 1974, the Dalton School hired the convicted pedophile as a math and physics teacher when he was just 21 years old and he did not have a college degree or any teaching credentials. At the time, the school's headmaster was Donald Barr – the former father of Attorney General William Barr.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!