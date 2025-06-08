VIDEO: Florida motorcyclists sent 'flying' headfirst after colliding with alligator on highway

Why did the alligator cross the road?

For two motorcyclists in Florida, there was no punch line, as one alligator that crossed a busy highway in Florida sent the pair "flying" headfirst after slamming into the reptile last weekend.

The motorcyclists found themselves in the dangerous situation on an interstate in Orange County — roughly 30 miles north of Orlando.

'I didn't even have a second to do anything.'

A group of bikers were riding on Interstate 4 on May 31 when they encountered the toothy road hazard.

An alligator was crossing the busy interstate when one of the motorcyclists crashed into the gator.

Motorcyclist Cameron Gilmore told WESH-TV, "I saw it, like, 10 feet in front of me, and I just, you know, I thought — I knew I was going to hit it."

"It kind of just happened so quick," Gilmore explained to WESH. "I didn't even have a second to do anything. Couldn't put on the brakes or not. And I just had to hold on."

The collision with the alligator sent the biker flying.

"I flipped over the handlebars and landed on my head on I-4 and rolled," Gilmore added to the station. "Somebody said two or three rolls on, you know, head-first, and then I start flying for a long way."

A 25-year-old female motorcyclist trailing Gilmore also smashed into the gator, WESH said.

Video recorded by a fellow motorcyclist shows the alligator and a person in the middle of the highway. The clip shows the bikers pulling off to the shoulder and then helping the injured bikers.

RELATED: Deputies shoot growling Florida man dead after 'bizarre' standoff — and just moments after he survived alligator attack: Cops

Gilmore and the woman were both rushed to the HCA Lake Monroe Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to WFLA-TV.

Gilmore told WESH his right leg was "real numb and hurt," and the station said he suffered a couple of broken bones.

A 67-year-old from DeLeon Springs, Gilmore noted to WESH that the crash will not deter him from getting back on his bike: "Nobody wants me to, but I, yeah, I will. I'm not scared."

Meanwhile, agents with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were dispatched to check on the injured alligator, WESH said. The condition of the gator was not known, according to WFLA.