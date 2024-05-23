Florida man says landlord is kicking him out of apartment over 'negative energy' in posts on Facebook

A Florida man says that he was kicked out of his apartment over the "negative energy" of his posts in a Facebook group.

Robert Dressler told WTSP-TV that he got a non-renewal notice from the apartment manager at The Slade at Channelside. Dressler has lived at the building for two years, and he says that the manager treats him and other tenants poorly.

“They make me feel like some kind of middle school kid,” he said.

'Fruit flies in the drains, doors that won't lock, and dog droppings found in hallways.'

Dressler loves the location, with easy access to Tampa Riverwalk and nearby restaurants. He said he asked the management why they had given him notice to move out.

“I asked them why,” he said. “They had said it's because of the negative energy you create in a Facebook group and lies and misleading claims.”

Dressler said that he created a Facebook group about the apartment building when he moved in. According to a review of WTSP, many of the posts involve negative comments criticizing the building management. They include complaints about fruit flies in the drains, doors that won't lock, and dog droppings found in hallways.

He showed WTSP a letter the management sent him about the complaints.

"It has been brought to our attention that your participation in the Slade Resident Facebook page has created and fostered a negative environment for the building.



You have detoured (sic) prospects from renting as well as made multiple false and misleading claims about the property, which is counterproductive to our business and the enjoyment of others in the building."

Dressler said he asked them to explain what posts they believed were negative, but they ignored him. WTSP reported that the management company did not respond to their inquiries for why they did not renew his tenancy.

Dressler says he talked to an attorney about possibly taking legal action against the apartment management, but he was told it wasn't worth the effort.

“At the end of the day, when you're talking about paying lawyers and fees, the cost outweighs the cost of just moving,” he explained.

WTSP said Florida landlords are given a lot of leeway over non-renewals, but it was unclear whether Facebook posts would hold up in court as a reasonable cause.

