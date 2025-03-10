Florida couple accused of stuffing billiard ball in tortured teen mom's mouth, suffocating her, ditching her dismembered body

A Florida couple allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and murdered a teen mom, according to authorities.

Miranda Corsette — a 16-year-old mother to an 11-month-old baby — allegedly met 35-year-old Steven Gress on a dating app, then went to his St. Petersburg residence on Valentine's Day.

Gress and Brandes 'held the victim against her will for more than seven days and tortured her by repeatedly beating the victim and eventually stuffing a billiard ball into her mouth and wrapping her face with plastic wrap, causing her to suffocate.'

Corsette is said to have returned to her grandmother's home in Gulfport the next day — but soon after that day went back to Gress' house. Police said Corsette remained there for days with Gress and his domestic partner, 37-year-old Michelle Brandes.

Corsette's grandmother on Feb. 24 reported her missing to the Gulfport Police Department. Corsette was homeschooled and lived with her grandmother because Corsette's parents are deceased, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway stated during a press conference.

"We are very familiar with Miranda," said Commander Mary Farrand, who is also Gulfport's acting police chief. "She is a frequent runaway, and she has a history of mental health issues as well as drug abuse. The grandmother is her primary caregiver at this time."

Farrand explained that the grandmother — who didn't report Corsette missing for several days — said her granddaughter "normally comes home," and the grandmother said "she doesn’t report her missing every time she leaves. She just didn’t come back in a timely manner this time."

On March 6, a witness contacted police with a tip about a possible kidnapping and murder of a missing teen, and detectives determined Corsette was the missing teen referred to in the tip.

On Feb. 20, Brandes and Gress accused the teen mother of stealing a ring, according to the arrest affidavit.

Chief Holloway said the couple beat and tortured Corsette because they couldn't find the ring.

The Tampa Bay Times, citing the affidavit, reported that Gress and Brandes "held the victim against her will for more than seven days and tortured her by repeatedly beating the victim and eventually stuffing a billiard ball into her mouth and wrapping her face with plastic wrap, causing her to suffocate."

The St. Petersburg Police Department said of Corsette in a statement, "Sometime between February 20th and February 24th, she was killed."

Police said Gress put Corsette’s body in his car and drove to a home in nearby Largo; detectives found evidence that Corsette was dismembered there.

Chief Holloway said Brandes' mother owns the Largo home .

Police said Gress and Brandes drove about 50 miles to ditch the body in a dumpster in Ruskin.

Detectives located the dumpster but have yet to find the teen girl's remains. On Friday, police said they believe her remains likely are in a landfill.

Gress already was in jail for unrelated charges when the accusations about Corsette came to light.

On March 6, Gress was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, records show. Police said Gress pointed a harpoon at Brandes.

In the missing teen case, Gress was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Gress was being held at the Pinellas County Jail without bail.

An assistant public defender has been appointed to represent him and has entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf, according to court records.

Brandes turned herself in to police Saturday morning. She is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Corsette's death.

The St. Petersburg Police Department noted, "This is still a very active investigation, and more charges are expected."

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!