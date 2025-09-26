Florida HS football coach of 'significant size' accused of fighting several students at once

A Florida high school football coach of "significant size" is accused of fighting several students at once and has been charged with child abuse.

Jamir Clarke, 29 — a now-former assistant football coach at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach — was arrested Monday on four counts of child abuse without great bodily harm, WTVJ-TV reported, citing Broward jail records.

'I feel like as an adult, you should have a larger margin for patience for these kids because they can get mouthy, they can talk and say wild jokes, but I think putting your hands on a kid is never OK.'

The fight occurred in a weight room during football practice after an argument over social media posts, the station said, citing an arrest report.

The report said one of the victims made the "negative" posts, and Clarke became "verbally argumentative" before he started "swinging punches," WTVJ said.

According to WPLG-TV, which cites a partially redacted arrest report, Clarke called a student a “b***h” and punched the student in the face after the student admitted to posting something negative on social media about someone associated with Clarke.

Deputies said other students surrounded Clarke and “rushed” him, WPLG added, which prompted Clarke to start “swinging punches” at the students.

“He hit our football player first, and then everybody just retaliated,” one student told WPLG. “He just got surrounded by everybody, and he just started throwing punches at everybody.”

WPLG said the report indicates Clarke struck three students and a mirror on a wall was cracked. WTVJ, citing the report, said Clarke allegedly struck four students.

One victim told police that Clarke could have de-escalated the argument but incited the brawl after throwing the first punch at the student, WPLG reported.

More from WPLG:

According to the report, responding deputies were searching the weightlifting room, where the fight occurred, when they found a locker room door that was locked.



Staff helped deputies open the door, and inside they found Clarke “sitting on the floor with his legs crossed and the lights off,” the report stated.

A WPLG video report says Clarke stands 6'7'' and weighs 400 pounds.

“While he is arguing he acted in self-defense, he is a significant size, your honor, so there is a valid reason for the teammates of this victim to be of concern as Mr. Clarke presented a risk to them,” prosecutor Eric Linder said in court Wednesday, according to WPLG.

Broward County Public Schools told WPLG, “The employee in question is being reassigned as we review the matter for further action, up to and including termination. We are deeply disturbed by this incident, as the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority.”

The school’s principal told parents in an email that Clarke “will also no longer serve as an assistant football coach at our school — this was his only position on our campus," WPLG added.

Clarke was being held at the Broward County Main Jail and appeared in court Wednesday morning where a judge ordered him held on a total bond of $30,000, WPLG noted, adding that if he posts bond, he'll be placed on house arrest with a GPS monitor, he must surrender any weapons or firearms, and he's been banned from contact with the victims.

Clarke bonded out of the Broward County jail early Thursday evening, WPLG said in a follow-up report, which noted he said nothing as he departed the jail in Fort Lauderdale.

In addition, prosecutors said in court that Clarke earlier this year was accused of violence against a student at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, WPLG said, adding that a BCPS spokesperson confirmed that Clarke is a campus monitor at the school.

“Following Clarke’s arrest on Monday (9/22/25), Broward Schools Police was made aware of a video that showed him fighting with students in a bathroom at Monarch High School, where he was working as a campus monitor,” a BCPS spokesperson said in a statement, according to WPLG. “That incident, which took place in early September, was not reported at the time. Clarke, who has been employed with BCPS since December 2024, is being reassigned while these incidents are reviewed for further action, up to and including termination. At all times, the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority.”

Monarch parent Shaka Williams told WPLG that Clarke's behavior was "outrageous."

“The video I saw is him being the aggressor, and it was terrible," Williams noted to the station. "I feel like as an adult, you should have a larger margin for patience for these kids because they can get mouthy, they can talk and say wild jokes, but I think putting your hands on a kid is never OK.” Williams also said, "You should have more self-control. I didn’t know it was over two schools. That’s crazy.”

Monarch student Isaiah Robinson told WPLG that the accusations against Clarke are “not surprising, really, now that he has a history of it.”

