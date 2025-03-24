Prominent high school girls' basketball coach — an 81-year-old male — fired after yanking star player's ponytail

A prominent New York state high school girls' basketball coach has been fired after he was caught on a now-viral video yanking a star player's ponytail following a state championship game loss Friday night.

You can view a WRGB-TV video report here about the incident. It includes a clip of Northville High School coach Jim Zullo, 81, approaching senior Hailey Monroe from behind and pulling her ponytail as players lined up for an awards ceremony after a 43-37 loss to LaFargeville High School, the Daily Gazette reported.

The other storyline amid the scandalous incident centers on Monroe’s teammate Ahmya Tompkins, who is seen on the video getting between Zullo and Monroe and appearing to tell Zullo 'no.'

The paper — citing sources familiar with the situation — also said Monroe's family on Sunday filed a formal complaint against Zullo, who is a state Basketball Hall of Fame member and has coached since 1970.

Zullo on Friday night alleged to a WTEN-TV sports director that Monroe directed an expletive toward him, the Daily Gazette said, but the coach was apologetic soon after.

“I deeply regret my behavior following the loss to LaFargeville Friday night in the Class D state championship game. I want to offer my sincerest apologies to Hailey and her family, our team, the good folks at Northville Central Schools and our community. As a coach, under no circumstance is it acceptable to put my hands on a player, and I am truly sorry. I wish I could have those moments back," Zullo said in a statement, the paper reported.

The Daily Gazette said neither the Rensselaer County District Attorney's office nor public safety of Hudson Valley Community College in Troy — where the game was played — have formally announced charges against Zullo. The paper added neither agency immediately responded to a request for comment.

Monroe's family declined comment Sunday regarding the situation, the Daily Gazette reported.

However, Northville Central Schools Superintendent Sarah Chauncey quickly responded to the incident following Friday night’s game after the clip of Zullo's ponytail pull circulated on social media, the paper said. Chauncey didn't specifically name Zullo but condemned the coach’s actions in a community letter and said he no longer would serve as a coach for the district, the Daily Gazette added.

Teammate to the rescue

The other storyline amid the scandalous incident centers on Monroe’s teammate Ahmya Tompkins, who is seen on the video getting between Zullo and Monroe and appearing to tell Zullo "no."

In addition, when a furious Zullo begins getting in Tompkins' face and pointing a finger at her, Tompkins doesn't back down and points right back at him.

Another twist is that Zullo is Tompkins' great uncle, the Daily Gazette said.

Zullo's high school coaching career included a Class A state title in 1987 with the Shenendehowa boys' team, the paper noted, adding that his career record is 573-249. His two seasons with Northville were the only ones of his career leading a girls’ team, the Daily Gazette added.

The paper said Monroe moved to Northville from Baltimore during her eighth-grade year, played on the high school varsity team for four seasons, and finished her career with 1,982 points — the scoring record for both the boys’ and girls’ programs, the paper said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!