Florida man goes to beach searching for sea turtle nests, finds over $4.8 million in cocaine instead

A Florida man recently went searching for sea turtle nests, but he actually discovered more than 70 pounds of cocaine on the beach.

An unnamed man went on a search for sea turtle nests on Amelia Island Beach near Jacksonville on the Atlantic Ocean coast. However, the man found cocaine bricks weighing 71.4 pounds. Law enforcement believes the street value of the drug stash is worth approximately $4.8 million.



The bricks of cocaine reportedly washed up on the beach while the man was looking for sea turtle nests. The cocaine bricks were reportedly wrapped in plastic with a picture of an eagle on top.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said, "It's very rare here in Nassau County. Many years ago, there were bales of marijuana that washed up on the beach, but to my knowledge, something like this washing up is certainly a rare event."

Leeper continued, "This significant seizure demonstrates the importance of community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement. We're grateful for the alert resident who reported this discovery. Our team is working diligently to trace the source of these drugs and keep our communities safe."

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, "The street value of the drugs is around $4.8 million. The discovery, weighing 71.4 pounds, was made after a watchful citizen spotted suspicious contents washed up on the shore."

The department pointed out that the investigation is active and ongoing.

In May 2021, a wildlife manager stumbled upon roughly $1.2 million worth of cocaine while performing a sea turtle nesting survey at the beach at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

"While I was waiting for them to arrive, I drove a little further and noticed another package, and then another. At that point, I called SFS back and suggested they bring their UTV, or Utility Terrain Vehicle, as I counted at least 18 packages," said Angy Chambers – a 45th Civil Engineer Squadron wildlife manager.



Flight Sergeant Joseph Parker added, "After securing the scene and collecting the contraband, a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agent performed a field test on one of the packages and verified that it was cocaine. We then documented all 24 packages and placed them in evidence bags."

