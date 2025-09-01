Florida man exits bed in middle of night for car break-in alert. Then he goes after crook — still wearing superhero pajamas.

Police in Cape Coral, Florida, said officers responded just after 2 a.m. Wednesday to a burglary in progress at a home in the southeast part of the city.

Kyle Myvett told detectives he had gone to bed when his home security cameras alerted him to someone breaking into his vehicle, police said.

Presumably without a second to spare, Myvett never bothered to change out of his pajamas before going into superhero mode.

Yup, he was still dressed in his Batman PJs when he ventured outside to investigate — and observed the suspect rummaging through his truck, police said.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Justin Schimpl, police said.

Detectives determined that Schimpl allegedly broke into Myvett's vehicle — as well as his neighbor's vehicle — and stole multiple items, including two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $300 each, a woman’s wristlet, cash, and more than $500 in gift cards, police said.

"Thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor in his Batman pajamas, another burglary suspect was put behind bars," police said.

As you can see, not all heroes wear capes; sometimes their bedtime duds just don't include them.

Schimpl claimed another male was with him, but the name of that male changed multiple times, police said.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office helicopter as well as a Cape Coral Police Department K-9 searched the area, police said, but no other suspects were located.

Police said Schimpl was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail on the following charges:

two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance (unarmed), a third-degree felony;

one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling, a second-degree felony;

two counts of petit theft under $750, a first-degree misdemeanor from a prior conviction.

Jail records indicate the total bond is for $40,000; Schimpl's next court date is Sept. 29.

Police also said Schimpl is "known to law enforcement from prior investigations."

You certainly might say that. Here's a look at Schimpl's mug shots dating back over the last two years:

The charges against him from his previous arrests include:

weapon offense — missile into dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft;

resist officer;

battery;

probation violation;

drug possession;

larceny — petit theft;

grand theft of a firearm;

dealing stolen property.

Jail records show he's scheduled for a hearing on a charge of grand theft of a firearm on September 16.

