Glenn Beck exposes the REAL reason Canada keeps expanding euthanasia

Canada continues to slip even farther into a totalitarian, dystopian nightmare. On the global playing field, the nation is the front-runner for euthanasia, which it euphemistically calls medical assistance in dying.

Since legalizing MAID in 2016, Canada has seen the fastest increase in euthanasia deaths worldwide, surpassing even long-established programs in countries like the Netherlands and Belgium. In 2023, one in 20 deaths in Canada was a result of euthanasia.

This disturbing number is due to Canada’s broad criteria when it comes to who qualifies for the MAID program. Unlike most countries that practice euthanasia, Canadians don’t need to have a terminal illness to be eligible. To qualify for MAID, a Canadian citizen must be at least 19 years old, be mentally competent, and have some kind of insufferable condition, which can be psychological.

The intentional subjectivity of the program has allowed many Canadians with long lives ahead of them to die prematurely. There is even an increasing number of cases of citizens who cannot find affordable housing being recommended or approved for the MAID program.

Glenn Beck says this is the dark reality of universal health care. Canada’s medical system is overwhelmed, and euthanasia has become a means of controlling the population.

“These Canadian citizens — they get kicked out of the home. They can't find a place to live, and they're getting depressed about it. They go to the doctor and the doctor's like, ‘Well, we don't have any beds for you. It'll be months before we can see you,”’ he says.

Tragically, euthanasia has become the easy fix.

“When you have a government health care system, all it takes is a shortage of any kind, and then you start devaluing life on both ends of the spectrum,” says Glenn.

He unveils the sinister methodology that undergirds “free” health care: “Up until 12 years old, you get very little medicine and care, and over 50, they begin to cut your care. They keep the ones who are actually working hard and making all the money. They keep all of the care there because that's what's good for society.”

“This is exactly what's happening in Canada, and they're just not saying it,” he says. “They can't keep up with the system of care that they have up there … and so what they're trying to do is just reduce the surplus population.”

This is what happens when a society stops valuing life.

“If you don't prioritize life, at least from a legal standpoint, you put your society on a slippery slope that ends this way every single time,” says co-host Stu Burguiere.

While suicide has always been a sad part of reality, “coming to a societal acceptance of [it] puts you on a road to darkness,” he warns.

Canada is far down that dark path already, says Glenn. Before Canadian patients receive life-ending “medication,” they are given a drug called heparin that preserves their organs.

“And so as soon as the doctors off you, other doctors take you and take out your organs. And now Canada is becoming one of the biggest organ warehouses since Hammond,” he says.

To hear more, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.