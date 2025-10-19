Secret Service finds suspicious hunting stand with line of sight to Trump’s Air Force One

The United States Secret Service on Thursday discovered a hunting stand near Florida's Palm Beach International Airport.

According to federal officials, the suspicious stand has a direct line of sight to where President Donald Trump exits Air Force One.

Trump landed at the airport, which is located less than three miles from downtown West Palm Beach, on Friday with plans to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago home, the Palm Beach Post reported. Trump spent Saturday morning at the Trump International Golf Club.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed on Sunday that the agency has launched an investigation in response to the concerning discovery.

"USSS spotted a suspicious stand near the AF1 zone in Palm Beach," Patel wrote in a post on social media. "The FBI is investigating."

It is currently unclear who established the hunting stand or what their intentions were.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The FBI's ongoing investigation resulted in a road closure along Southern Avenue over the weekend, according to local reports.

USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told Fox News Digital that agents discovered the stand while performing "advance security preparations" before Trump's arrival.

"There was no impact to any movements, and no individuals were present or involved at the location," Guglielmi stated. "While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures."

Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The USSS is "working closely" with the FBI and local law enforcement, Guglielmi noted.

The hunting stand appeared to have been set up "months ago," a law enforcement source told Fox News Digital.

"Prior to the president's return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone," Patel told the news outlet. "No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene and deploying our cellphone analytics capabilities."

