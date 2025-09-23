Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh tries to stab himself after guilty verdict

The man convicted of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump caused a scene in the courtroom by trying to harm himself with a pen on Tuesday.

Court officers grabbed Ryan Routh as he tried to jab the pen into his neck just after the jury convicted him on all counts related to the attempted assassination in September 2024.

'This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him.'

Fox News reported that four U.S. marshals dragged him out of the court, took his coat off, and brought him back with shackles on his ankles and waist.

A courtroom sketch artist depicted the moment the 59-year-old apparently tried to kill himself in the federal courtroom in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Prosecutors said that Routh had been trying to get a clear shot at Trump when he was found hiding in the shrubbery near the sixth hole outside of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach a year ago.

He was convicted of trying to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and a number of gun charges. The jury had deliberated for just under three hours.

The president responded to the verdict in a post on Truth Social.

"The trial was meticulously handled, and I would like to thank the Judge and Jury for their time, professionalism, and patience. This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him," wrote Trump.

Routh's arrest in 2024. Martin County Sheriff's Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images.

"I would also like to thank the Secret Service, Department of Florida Law Enforcement, and the wonderful person who spotted him running from the site of the crime, and acted by following him, and getting all information on car type and license plate to the Sheriff’s Office, IMMEDIATELY, which led to his arrest and conviction," Trump continued. "What incredible instinct and foresight this person had — A very big moment for JUSTICE IN AMERICA!"

Routh will be sentenced in December and could face life in prison for the most serious offense.

