Jury reaches verdict for man accused of trying to assassinate Trump outside golf club

The trial against the Florida man accused of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump ended with a guilty verdict on all counts.

Ryan Wesley Routh was found guilty of trying to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and various firearm offenses. The 59-year-old had been a resident of Hawaii and was arrested on Sept. 15, 2024, just ahead of the 2024 election.

'It is not every case where the defendant writes his intent down on a piece of paper.'

The jury deliberated for just under three hours before delivering the verdict on Tuesday at the federal trial in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Routh had chosen to represent himself and called two character witnesses to testify on his behalf. He chose not to testify in his defense.

The man was caught outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on the day in question. Prosecutors alleged that he was hiding in the shrubbery near the sixth hole in anticipation of getting a clear shot of the president.

In his closing statement, prosecutor Christopher Browne cited a note reportedly found in Routh's car that outright proclaimed his intention to kill Trump.

"It is not every case where the defendant writes his intent down on a piece of paper," Browne said. "This is not a whodunit."

Prosecutors also presented other evidence from burner phones and a plan to escape after the assassination.

The golf club incident was the second assassination attempt after Trump was wounded in the ear during a shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One Trump supporter was shot and killed, while two others were injured.

Routh faces life in prison for the most serious charge.

