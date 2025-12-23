2 Trump appointees join majority as SCOTUS rules against president's order to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday against the Trump administration asking to allow the president to order National Guard troops to Chicago, Illinois.

Conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch publicly dissented from the opinion, which passed 6 to 3.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Trump-appointed Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joined the majority. Kavanaugh wrote a separate concurring opinion.

'The government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois.'

The Trump administration argued that it had the authority to order troops into Chicago in order to protect federal agents performing deportation operations. The government was asking for a stay against an order blocking the troops from U.S. District Judge April Perry in October.

"At this preliminary stage, the government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois," the majority order reads.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote that federal officers were "forced to operate under the constant threat of mob violence" and cited incidents where they were threatened and assaulted.

Much of the protests and violence has been directed against an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in the Chicago suburb of Broadview.

"Finally a ruling from this Supreme Court that makes clear what all patriotic Americans know: No Kings," wrote Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker previously criticized the administration over the troop order.

"Donald Trump will keep trying to invade Illinois with troops — and we will keep defending the sovereignty of our state," Pritzker said in a statement. "Militarizing our communities against their will is not only un-American but also leads us down a dangerous path for our democracy. What will come next?"

Other critics of National Guard orders from the White House accuse the president of trying to militarize the streets in order to intimidate his political opponents.

