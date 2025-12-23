3 males — ages 8, 11, 12 — steal car, crash into house; driver, 11, says he learned how to steal cars from YouTube: Cops

Three males — ages 8, 11, 12 — were arrested Saturday after stealing a car, leading cops on a chase, and crashing into a home, police in Newburgh Heights, Ohio, told Blaze News. Newburgh Heights is about 12 minutes southeast of Cleveland.

Police said officers received an alert just before 3 p.m. from its Flock Safety license plate readers about a stolen car driving westbound on Harvard Avenue around East 54th Street.

The 11-year-old stated that 'something just came over his body, and he could not control it, he needed to take the car,' police said.

A Newburgh Heights officer spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled from officers, police said.

The vehicle crashed into a home where three juveniles fled on foot, police said.

Image source: Newburgh Heights (Ohio) Police

Officers quickly apprehended the occupants of the car and discovered that they were ages 8, 11, and 12, police said, adding that officers later determined the 11-year-old was the driver.

Police bodycam video shows the arresting officer drawing his gun on the 8-year-old and the 11-year-old males, who were cowering against a fence, and ordering them on their stomachs. One can be heard whimpering.

Image source: Newburgh Heights (Ohio) Police bodycam video screenshot

Soon the 12-year-old is seen approaching the officer, who orders him on the ground as well.

Image source: Newburgh Heights (Ohio) Police bodycam video screenshot

One of the males can be heard moaning that "I'm going to jail!" and "I'm sorry!"

As other officers arrive, one can be heard saying, "You should've thought about that before you got in the car." He added, "And you suck at driving." All three were placed in handcuffs.

The 12-year-old — who was wearing a gray hoodie adorned ironically with the words "Essentials: Fear of God" on the back — appeared to giggle and tell another male that "you gotta laugh."

Image source: Newburgh Heights (Ohio) Police bodycam video screenshot

An officer yanked him away from the fence and said, "Real funny, ain't it." He replied, "No, ma'am."

Police said they were seeking the following charges against the 11-year-old driver: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer and receiving stolen property. Police said they were seeking the following charges against the 8-year-old and 12-year-old: obstructing official business and receiving stolen property.

According to police, the juveniles stated they went to a store and saw "this car sitting there." The 11-year-old stated that "something just came over his body, and he could not control it, he needed to take the car," police said.

The 11-year-old said he and the 12-year-old "knew how to steal a car" from YouTube, police said.

Image source: Newburgh Heights (Ohio) Police

"All three boys stated that they know right from wrong and admitted what they did was wrong," police said. "While in our custody, they were concerned about how this would affect Santa coming to bring them presents."

Police added that at one point, one of the juveniles said "he knew because of what they did he was going to get coal for Christmas."

The juveniles were released to their parents pending the filing of criminal charges in juvenile court, police said.

