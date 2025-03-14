Gut-wrenching video shows thugs beating up crying boy, 12, even pulling off his pants; 5 charged — all age 13 or younger

A highly disturbing cellphone video shows a large group of boys — all reportedly 13 years old or younger — surrounding, beating up, and terrorizing a crying 12-year-old boy in the Baltimore area last week.

The relentless gang even pulled off the boy's pants.

Police told WBFF that due to the ages of three of the juveniles accused in the attack, state law prohibits authorities from bringing charges against them.

Baltimore County Police said eight juveniles were involved in the attack at the Kings Mill Apartments in Essex, Maryland, last Friday, WBFF-TV reported, adding that only five of them have been charged.

Kayson Longo is punched, thrown to the ground, and kicked, the station said. He's left curled up on the grass and covering his head with his arms and hands.

Before the victim is punched in the head, one individual is heard on the clip making reference to the "white kid" and asking what grade he's in.

The victim is soon pulled up to a standing position, and he seems to try to explain himself to the mob before one of them pulls down the victim's pants from behind.

The boy pulls his pants back up, but he's soon lying on the grass again with the gang surrounding him. Some of them pick him up by his arms and legs, pull off his sneakers, and then rip his pants off. Then they kick him over and over.

Finally, someone pulls the victim to his feet, and he's doubled over in pain, limping and crying. It appears his pants are given back to him, and a female leads him away before the clip ends.

Charges filed, no hate crime

Victim's father speaks out

Tony Longo, Kayson's father, told WBFF that his son is "very badly bruised up."

The station said Longo became aware this past week of the video of the beating after it had surfaced on social media.

He told WBFF that his son left home without permission that day and didn't initially tell him about the incident.

A classmate confronted Kayson at the apartment complex and accused him of calling the classmate's girlfriend a derogatory term, which led to the assault, the station said.

"Whether you are a juvenile or you are an adult, there has to be consequences," Longo told WBFF, saying the violent behavior is "unacceptable. To beat my son and then feel as if it's OK to take his clothes from him ... continue to beat him."

Longo added to the station while blinking back tears that "as a father I felt helpless ... and I'm trying to protect my family. The pain and the thought of my son being left helpless ... being beaten ... his clothes taken ... things like that. It's very disturbing to me. I don't want to see that happen to any human being, especially a child."

