After HS hallway bump, Florida 15-year-old to be tried as an adult for allegedly shooting 16-year-old dead

A 15-year-old Florida male is being charged as an adult after officials said he fatally shot a 16-year-old male last month.

Jacori Antonio Redding was charged with manslaughter with a weapon, for which he received no bond, Friday's arrest affidavit said. He also was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, for which he received a $10,000 bond, as well as possession of a firearm by a minor, for which he received a $1,000 bond, the affidavit also said.

'I'm angry that something as small as bumping into someone in the halls of a high school can result in a shooting death.'

A judge issued an order for Redding to be transferred from the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice to the custody of the Orange County Jail, according to the affidavit. Redding was booked into jail Friday, according to jail records.

The affidavit also said Redding is to be charged as an adult on the listed charges by the Orange County State Attorney's Office.

It all erupted Oct. 9, police said — after a bump in a high school hallway.

Witnesses said that earlier in the day, Redding bumped into 16-year-old Pinien Dalmacy at Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Dalmacy told Redding to apologize, officials said, and Redding would not. So the two sophomores agreed to fight after school at Vogt-Meloon Park on West Oak Ridge Road, officials said.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a shooting on the basketball court at the park and found Dalmacy, who was shot twice.

Monique H. Worrell, state attorney of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, said Redding killed Dalmacy using a gun, court documents said.

The sheriff's office said Redding ran back to the high school after the shooting, and a deputy who coordinated with school officials secured Redding in the school cafeteria. Officials said the gun was found in his bag, Redding was arrested, and a juvenile custody order was obtained for manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

WFTV-TV's video report added that it wasn't Redding's first time in a courtroom and that he already was facing a trial for grand theft auto.

"My heart aches for Pinien's family, who are grieving this unimaginable loss," Sheriff John Mina said. "And I'm angry that something as small as bumping into someone in the halls of a high school can result in a shooting death."

The sheriff's office said, "Detectives know there were witnesses to this shooting and that there may be video out there that could be helpful to the investigation. We are asking anyone with that kind of information to contact ocsoinfo@ocsofl.com."

Redding on Tuesday pleaded not guilty, court records indicate. Redding's in-jail arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 10; his hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12, court records say.

