Foreign national breaches Air Force base while on the run from Border Patrol agents: Report

A Mexican national breached a United States Air Force base this month while on the run from Border Patrol agents, a spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection recently told the New York Post .



The suspect, a 17-year-old male, fled on foot after the vehicle he was a passenger in was pulled over by Border Patrol agents in Del Rio, Texas. According to authorities, the teenager hopped over a fence surrounding the Laughlin Air Force Base.

'Tracked by USBP canine teams.'

A press release from the base stated that an individual "breached" the property on May 23. The suspect was being pursued by Border Patrol agents "adjacent to the installation North gate who jumped the installation perimeter fence, entering Laughlin AFB."

"The person was tracked by USBP canine teams on base and was successfully apprehended" approximately an hour after breaching the base, according to the press release.

The Post reported that four adult males who were in the vehicle with the teenager were also taken into custody. Sources told the news outlet that all of those involved are believed to be in the country illegally.

"A cordon was established adjacent to base housing to ensure the safety of residents during the incident," the base stated.

This month, two Jordanian nationals attempted to breach the Quantico Marine Corps Base near Triangle, Virginia. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently confirmed that the men are illegal immigrants.

Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington spokesperson James Covington stated, "Marine Corps Base authorities notified ERO Washington, D.C. of the apprehensions."

"Deportation officers from ERO Washington, D.C. responded and arrested both individuals without incident. Both individuals will remain in ERO custody pending removal proceedings," Covington added.

One of the men was apprehended in April after he crossed from Mexico into California illegally, but he was given a Notice to Appear and released into the country. The other male was in the U.S. on an expired student visa.

On Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) sent a letter to President Joe Biden demanding a full briefing regarding the attempted infiltration, Blaze News previously reported.

"I am deeply concerned about what appears to be a series of recent attempts to gain unauthorized access to United States military installations, including two in the Commonwealth of Virginia," Youngkin wrote. "The attempted breach at Quantico, and the federal government's silence on the immigration status of the individuals involved, reiterates the gravity of your failure to secure the southern border, and to provide state governments notice of illegal migrant relocations so I can protect the safety of all Virginians."