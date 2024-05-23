Youngkin demands answers from Biden after 2 'Jordanian illegal immigrants' attempt to infiltrate military base

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) sent a letter on Wednesday to President Joe Biden demanding a formal briefing regarding an incident that took place on May 3 near Triangle, Virginia, involving two suspected illegal immigrants.



Two Jordanian males posing as Amazon delivery drivers attempted to gain unauthorized access to Quantico Marine Corps Base, Blaze News previously reported. After driving a box truck up to the base's main gate and failing to produce access credentials, guards instructed the two men to wait in a holding area so a secondary inspection could be performed.

'... reiterates the gravity of your failure to secure the southern border.'

Captain Michael Curtis told Potomac Local News, which initially reported on the incident, that military police officers observed the driver "ignoring the direct instructions" and attempting "to move the vehicle past the holding area."

The officers successfully initiated the vehicle denial barriers, blocking the box truck from proceeding farther on the military base.

According to Curtis, the two suspects were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but it was not immediately clear whether the men were both residing in the country illegally.

Youngkin told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the Biden administration has still not briefed him about the incident or admitted that the men were illegally in the U.S.

In a letter to Biden, Youngkin wrote, "I am deeply concerned about what appears to be a series of recent attempts to gain unauthorized access to United States military installations, including two in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The federal government has not provided adequate information to Virginia on these matters, and the publicly available facts are disturbing."

"The attempted breach at Quantico, and the federal government's silence on the immigration status of the individuals involved, reiterates the gravity of your failure to secure the southern border, and to provide state governments notice of illegal migrant relocations so I can protect the safety of all Virginians," the governor continued. "Today, I am formally requesting that you immediately provide my Public Safety and Homeland Security leadership team and me a full briefing on these events."

According to Youngkin, one of the suspects is believed to have illegally crossed the southern border into California. The man was allegedly provided a Notice to Appear "but was ultimately released."

"The second individual is believed to have entered the United States on a student visa which was terminated in January 2023 due to failure to maintain enrollment," Youngkin stated. "His continuing to reside in the United States without a visa would deem his residence illegal."

The governor told Fox News Digital that, as of Wednesday, he had not heard back from the Biden administration.

"Let's just be clear, Joe Biden has brought the border crisis literally to the front gate of Quantico Marine Corps Base," Youngkin told the news outlet. "What we know — at least reported — are two Jordanian illegal immigrants were driving a box truck through a secure gate and, luckily, they were stopped."







