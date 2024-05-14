Illegal alien attempts to infiltrate military base: Report

An illegal alien recently attempted to gain unauthorized entry into a Virginia military base, according to a report from Kelly Sienkowski with the Potomac Local News .



The news outlet reported that two males posing as Amazon delivery drivers tried to gain access to Quantico Marine Corps Base near Triangle, Virginia. On May 3, the men drove a box truck up to the base’s main gate. They told the guards that they worked for Amazon and were attempting to fulfill a delivery to the base’s post office.

After they failed to provide access credentials, local law enforcement instructed the men to wait in a holding area so that they could conduct a secondary inspection.

'Have U.S. investigators ruled out a terrorism motive?'

Captain Michael Curtis told Potomac Local News, “One of the military police officers noticed the driver, ignoring the direct instructions of the officers, continued to move the vehicle past the holding area and attempted to access … Quantico.”

The officers acted quickly to initiate the vehicle denial barriers, which blocked the truck from proceeding farther onto the base.

Curtis told the news outlet that the two males were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. He noted that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Several sources revealed to Potomac Local News that one of the men was a Jordanian national who had recently entered the country through the southern border. One of the truck's occupants was reportedly on the U.S. terrorist watch list, according to the sources. However, the military base was unable to confirm the sources’ information.

The sources further claimed that the base had increased its security measures since the incident and warned personnel to be on high alert, the news outlet reported.

The Marines cited the individuals for trespassing, according to Todd Bensman, a senior national fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies.

Bensman wrote in a New York Post column regarding the incident, “Did illegal border crossers from the Middle East just try to attack a U.S. military base? Many more questions deserve answers too. But the federal government has gone mum.”

“Have U.S. investigators ruled out a terrorism motive? Do U.S. counterterrorism agencies even want to know, and is anyone even investigating that question?” Bensman continued. “Were there any weapons in the truck or on the illegal immigrants it carried? Was the truck itself the weapon? When and how exactly did the men enter the United States?”

Sienkowski told Bensman that no one would reveal any additional information about the incident.

“We have reached out to almost every elected official, and many running for office,” Sienkowski stated.

“What really blows my mind is that no other media has followed up on the story after a whole week has passed,” Sienkowski added. “We need more transparency in how our border problems are impacting national security through localized incidents like this one.”

In response to the report, Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) wrote on X, “Our greatest national security threat is the border crisis unleashed by [President Joe Biden]. Latest warning is this report of a Jordanian, who crossed the border, is on the terrorist watch list & tried to evade security & enter Marine Corps Base Quantico. Concerning if true.”