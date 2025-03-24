Former GOP congresswoman and 'trailblazer' dies at 49

Former Republican Rep. Mia Love of Utah passed away on Sunday at the age of 49 after battling cancer.

Love's family said in a statement that she passed away in her home surrounded by her family. Love was initially diagnosed with brain cancer in 2022.

'She was a trailblazer, a faithful servant, bright light in so many lives, and a dear friend.'

"With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today," the statement reads. "She was in her home surrounded by family. In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward. We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences."

Love was remembered fondly by her fellow Utahans as a "bright light" and a "trailblazer."

"I’m heartbroken to hear of Mia’s passing," Republican Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah said in a statement. "She was a trailblazer, a faithful servant, bright light in so many lives, and a dear friend. Our Utah communities mourn with the Love family, and we pray that they find peace in Heavenly Father’s love and comfort, and in the love Mia brought to all."

"Mia Love helped blaze the trail that I now walk," Republican Rep. Celeste Maloy of Utah said in a statement. "She served with grace and inspired many with her conviction that the American dream is alive and well. Our state and our country are better because of her. My deepest condolences to the Love family."

Love was a first-generation American whose parents immigrated from Haiti to Brooklyn in the 1970s. She later planted roots in Utah and embarked on her career in public service, leading her to become the first black Republican woman to be elected to Congress. Love served in the House of Representatives from 2014 to 2018.

"Katrina and I extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the Love family," Republican Rep. Mike Kennedy of Utah said in a statement. "Mia was a steadfast believer in the promise of America. I vividly remember her sharing how her parents came to our country with just $10 and a belief in the American dream—a dream she brought to life through her deep love for family, her dedicated public service, and her unwavering commitment to Utah and our nation."

"Members of Congress are mourning the passing of Mia Love, who was a trusted friend and colleague, an extraordinary person, and an exceptional leader," Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said in a statement. "She will always be remembered for her warm smile and wit, and her historic contributions. God bless her family and her legacy. Our prayers are with you all."

