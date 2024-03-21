Former NBC exec deletes post saying Barron Trump is 'fair game now' that he's 18: 'I don't wish physical harm on anyone'

A former NBC executive deleted a social media post saying Barron Trump — son of former President Donald Trump — is "fair game now" that he turned 18 years old, Fox News reported.

Mike Sington, a retired NBCUniversal senior executive, marked Barron Trump's birthday Wednesday with a photo of Barron and his father, along with the following message: "Barron Trump turns 18 today. He's fair game now," the cable network said.

After a flurry of outrage, Sington deleted the post from X and told Newsweek, "I posted he was 'fair game' now, meaning, as an adult, he's 'fair game' for criticism from the press. Someone pointed out to me 'fair game' could mean fair game to be harmed. I don't wish physical harm on anyone, so I took it down. I listen to the comments and criticism I receive."

Fox News said the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It wasn't the first shot taken at Barron Trump:

Shortly after Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, Rosie O'Donnell was criticized after tweeting, "Barron Trump Autistic? If so — what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic." O'Donnell claimed it wasn't a slight against Barron.

Actor Peter Fonda wrote in a since-deleted 2018 tweet that "we should rip Barron Trump from his mother's arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles and see if mother will stand up against the giant a**hole she is married to." Fonda later apologized.

Fox News said former "Saturday Night Live" writer Katie Rich was suspended from the show in 2018 for a post saying Barron would be the country's "first homeschool shooter."

Ohio Democrats in 2019 used the Special Olympics to mock Barron, with one saying he may "need" the organization one day.

On Father's Day 2020, Food Network host John Henson noted in a since-deleted tweet: "I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is." Mika Brzezinski appeared to suggest something similar during a 2019 episode of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

