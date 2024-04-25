Former singer of iconic all-girl rock band the Runaways eviscerates Democrats in scathing takedown: 'They don't give a d**n'

The former lead singer of legendary all-girl rock band the Runaways just ignited a cherry bomb of sorts — to borrow from the band's famous 1976 tune — and lobbed it at Democrats.

Check out what Cherie Currie — now 64 years old and still hitting the stage — posted Wednesday night on X:

"It used to be PUNK, R&R to vote Democrat," Currie wrote. "I fell for it. But when your party demands you live in fear, squaller, beyond your means by just buying groceries, gasoline, disrespecting our veterans, our police, our elderly, supporting CRIMINALS, chaos, riots, Hamas, FAILING Israel, demeaning us at every turn! HURTING our CHILDREN! Wasting OUR MONEY. Ineptitude with every policy! Lies and more lies. NO MORE! The Democrat Party can KISS MY A$. They don’t give a damn. That’s true. Voting Dem used to be cool. But now, it just makes you a FOOL."

How are people reacting?

Chris Loesch — husband of conservative commentator Dana Loesch — replied to Currie that "punk to me was always anti-government and 'the man' Democrats were always about more government. That hypocritical dichotomy always bothered me."



Others reacting to Currie's post are with her all the way as well:

"Voting D used to mean that you are a free spirit," one user responded. "Now Democrats are the party of control."

"The tables turned," another commenter replied. "What the Democratic Party is today, 80s Democrats would have condemned. Trump had much to do with identifying the crooks, or 'The Swamp.' That inflamed the liars. What a mess! lol"

"Couldn’t agree more," another user said. "I recoiled in horror during the plandemic watching all my 'Punk/Rock and Roll' friends worship at the altar of fear and big pharma. My 72 -year-old mother asked 'whatever happened to Question Authority?' Dems are a joke now."

"I used to think punk and R&R was all about freedom of thought and expression, and keeping the gov't out of your private business and letting people think for themselves and question authority," another commenter acknowledged. "I never saw such a bunch of rule-followers as my group of punk-rock childhood friends during the pandemic. It was crushing how unquestioning and obedient they became. I haven’t been the same since."

Currie's unabashed takedown of Democrats and the left was not the first time she expressed such sentiments:

Image source: X

Anything else?

The Runaways were the brainchild of controversial Los Angeles rock promotor Kim Fowley. Original band member and rhythm guitarist Joan Jett met then-15-year-old Currie at a Hollywood teen disco called the Sugar Shack, and Encyclopedia.com said Currie "had a glam-rock bad-girl image that fit perfectly with the band’s teen-vixen image." While music critics savaged the Runaways, Jett as well as lead guitarist Lita Ford, bassist Jackie Fox, and drummer Sandy West carved out a niche by playing their own instruments.

Currie and Fox left the band in 1977, and the Runaways played their last show on Dec. 31, 1978, in San Francisco. Both Jett and Ford went on to successful solo careers. Currie continued to perform and record music, and she also acted. She also penned a memoir "Neon Angel," which Good Reads says "revolves around her dysfunctional family, her struggles with drugs and alcohol, sexual abuse, and her days with the Runaways."

A major motion picture "The Runaways" was released in 2010. Dakota Fanning portrayed Currie in the movie.

Actress Dakota Fanning and musician Cherie Currie at the premiere of "The Runaways" in Los Angeles, March 11, 2010. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Oh, after one commenter on Currie's latest post asked her how close politically she is with Jett these days, Currie replied, "Last time she was at my home a decade ago she said, 'You ARE a Democrat, right?' Now, I have no f**king clue. Nor do I care."

