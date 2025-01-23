Former Trump administration official latest to have security detail revoked, report says

President Donald Trump revoked security protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to the New York Times.

Although Pompeo's security detail was recently renewed by the Biden administration due to persistent threats from Iran, Trump has reportedly rescinded his detail. Trump also allegedly revoked the security for his former top aide, Brian Hook, who was similarly afforded protections due to Iranian threats. Their security details were reportedly revoked on Tuesday.

'The American people can judge for themselves which President made the right call.'

This decision came the day after Trump also rescinded the U.S. Secret Service detail for John Bolton, who served as Trump's national security adviser in his first administration.

"I am disappointed but not surprised that President Trump has decided to terminate the protection previously provided by the United States Secret Service," Bolton said in a statement Tuesday. "Notwithstanding my criticisms of President Biden's national-security policies, he nonetheless made the decision to extend that protection to me in 2021."

"The Justice Department filed criminal charges against an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official in 2022 for attempting to hire a hit man to target me," Bolton added. "That threat remains today, as also demonstrated by the recent arrest of someone trying to arrange for President Trump's own assassination. The American people can judge for themselves which President made the right call."

Notably, senior U.S. officials are not automatically granted security details, apart from former presidents and their spouses. Security details are left to the discretion of the current administration.

