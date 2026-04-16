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Former Virginia Democrat leader murders his wife before committing suicide amid divorce
April 16, 2026
'They located an adult male and an adult female deceased inside of a residence.'
Local police are investigating a murder-suicide involving a Democrat who was once second in command in Virginia.
Shortly after midnight on Thursday, Fairfax County police responded to a 911 call at a home in Annandale, Virginia, finding an adult male and female deceased. The victims were later identified by police as Democrat former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, 47, and his wife, Cerina, 49, who were reportedly going through a divorce.
His campaign was heavily eclipsed by sexual assault allegations.
The couple's son and daughter were at home at the time of the murder-suicide but were unharmed.
"Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 8100 block of Guinevere drive in Annandale, where they located an adult male and an adult female deceased inside of a residence," Captain Chris Cosgriff said in a video statement on the scene.
"Preliminarily, it appears that the adult male shot the adult female before shooting himself in a domestic-related incident."
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Fairfax served as Virginia's lieutenant governor from 2018 to 2022 under then-Gov. Ralph Northam (D). Fairfax launched his own bid for governor in 2021, but his campaign was heavily eclipsed by sexual assault allegations from two women.
Fairfax vehemently denied the allegations and maintained that their relations were consensual. Despite his denials, Fairfax finished in fourth place in the Democratic primary.
This is a developing story.
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Rebeka Zeljko is a Capitol Hill and politics reporter for Blaze News.
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