McDonald's manager faces 5 years in prison after posting video of herself contaminating french fries, cops say

A former manager of a McDonald's restaurant allegedly posted a video of herself "contaminating" french fries on social media and now faces prison time.

Kaylie Santos, 22, of Southbridge, Massachusetts, was arrested for the video that went viral on Facebook that showed two workers participating in the alleged contamination.

The video apparently showed Santos shoving the fries into her mouth before placing them in the fries carton.

Santos was apparently targeting her ex-girlfriend, who went through the drive-through of the restaurant on April 8, according to investigators. The video apparently showed Santos shoving the fries into her mouth before placing them in the fries carton.

"She wants french fries today, right?" Santos is heard saying, according to police.

Investigators also were able to obtain surveillance video from the store showing that she spit into the carton of fries.

When they interviewed the alleged victim, she said that she had ordered two sodas but that Santos gave her a bag of fries too. She didn't think anything of it and ate the fries.

She also claimed that Santos had been harassing her and the customer's new partner.

Santos faces one count of giving a person food "containing a foreign substance, which was intended or might reasonably be expected to cause injury."

Investigators said they tracked down the victim by searching the license plate on the video from the drive-through.

WBZ-TV reported that the video on Facebook garnered tens of thousands of views.

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The owners of the restaurant said they were cooperating with police and that they had obtained a no-trespass notice against the former manager.

"The actions of these individuals are unacceptable and do not reflect our organization's food safety standards or values," they said. "The well-being and safety of our Southbridge community remains our top priority, and we are taking swift, appropriate actions."

Entry-level McDonald's managers make about $48,000, while general managers can make up to $90,000 in that part of the country.

A poll of Americans found that McDonald's french fries blew away the competition for most popular fries among fast food restaurants.

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