Democrat twerks for votes, posts her own mug shots, and celebrates being the ‘enemy’ of white men

James Talarico and Graham Platner are two of the most controversial Democrats running for office this year, but one new ridiculous Democrat star is now joining their ranks — and her name is Shelby Campbell.

Campbell, who is running for Congress in Michigan, is using a different campaigning method.

That is, she’s posting videos of herself twerking on social media.

“She’s 32 years old. She is apparently a law student. She’s a single mom. Gosh, who would have thought the woman twerking on social media would be a single mom? And she has four mug shots on her campaign website,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales explains.

“This is the absolute state of the Democrat Party,” she adds, before playing a TikTok video Campbell posted.

“It’s our time: the wine-mom gang,” Campbell says in the video while dancing around in a big T-shirt and disheveled hair.

“White ladies, I'm glad that we are becoming the enemy to the white man as well. I’m proud of you. Now, let’s get it, girls,” she adds.

But that’s not the worst of it.

“Let me present to you: Shelby Campbell mocking people who pray for child gunshot victims,” Gonzales comments, before playing another clip.

“Sky Daddy, please, please save the children from being shot with guns. Not by reforming the laws, but just by praying to you. Please, Sky Daddy. Dumb. Idiotic,” Campbell says in the video, again looking disheveled.

“At a certain point … we just need to come to terms with the fact that this is their best and brightest,” Gonzales says.

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