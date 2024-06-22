Chicago man beats down home intruder with a large frying pan, and it's all caught on security video: 'Almost killed him!'

A man in Chicago beat a home intruder with a large frying pan, and the altercation was caught on the man's surveillance video.

Jason Williams said his security app notified him of a potential break-in at his residence on Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. So, after rushing home he armed himself with the closest weapon he had at hand: a large frying pan.

'He’s lucky the cops came. I was putting a good beating on him.. he owes me a new [f]rying pan!'

The 45-year-old confronted the intruder and used the pan to chase him out of his home on the 3400 block of West Parker.

Video shows the home intruder running out of the front of the home and jumping over the steps in an attempt to get away from Williams who is following after him and swinging the frying pan at him.

After the two are out of frame, pounding noises can be heard on the footage.

Moments later, police arrived and arrested the alleged intruder, who they said was a 33-year-old man. They transported him to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was treated. He was assessed to be in good condition.

Police said Williams refused treatment but opted to press charges against the intruder.

The video was obtained and published by the Law and Crime Network on its YouTube video channel.

Williams posted about the altercation on his account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"I just caught a f***ing burgler in my house. Holy s***.:. Almost killed him,Hit him with a frying pan! Got him!!!" he posted with a photograph of the frying pan he used.

He then posted a photograph of the man being loaded into an ambulance.

"Here’s the guy that tried to burgler me. He’s lucky the cops came. I was putting a good beating on him.. he owes me a new [f]rying pan!" he wrote.

"Got some good licks inside and the back," he added in a third tweet with the surveillance video. "Keystone cops theme should be added for laughs. I’m ok. Guys gonna have a headache tomorrow and was taken away by the ambulance."



There are over 100,000 robberies and burglaries in Chicago every year, according to the Law and Crime Network.

