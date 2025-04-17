Suspect in deadly Florida State University shooting identified as son of local sheriff's deputy, police say

A shooting at Florida State University on Thursday resulted in two deaths so far and six people wounded, according to authorities.

Police identified the shooting suspect as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of a local sheriff's deputy. Responders reportedly shot Ikner, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police sources who spoke to ABC News.

'We will make sure that we do everything we can to prosecute and make sure that we send a message to folks that this will never be tolerated here in Leon County.'

The shooting was reported at about noon when the university sent a campus-wide alert telling students to shelter in place. The shooting began at the student union building before police responded and shot the suspect, who was transported to a hospital and taken into custody.

Police said that the two deceased victims were not students, but they had not yet released their identities. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the six wounded victims they received were in fair condition.

Sheriff Walter McNeil told reporters that Ikner had obtained access to his mother's personal weapons and went to the university with a shotgun as well as a handgun. His mother has been a deputy with the Leon County sheriff's department for more than 18 years.

"Her service to this community has been exceptional," said McNeil.

He went on to say that the suspect had been a member of the Leon County Sheriff's Office's Youth Advisory Council and had participated in a number of training programs at the sheriff's office.

"Not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons," he added.

Some FSU students reportedly also experienced the horror of the 2018 Parkland shootings.

"This event is tragic in more ways than you people in the audience could ever fathom from a law enforcement perspective," McNeil added. "But I will tell you this, we will make sure that we do everything we can to prosecute and make sure that we send a message to folks that this will never be tolerated here in Leon County, and I dare say, across this state and across this nation."

President Donald Trump has been updated about the shooting. FSU classes have been canceled through Friday.

Video coverage of the shooting can be viewed on the CBS News report on YouTube.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.

