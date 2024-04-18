Utah students walk out to protest furries who allegedly scratch and bite them while school officials ignore complaints

Students from schools in the Nebo School District in Utah walked out of class on Wednesday and claimed to be protesting against "furries" who growled and bit them at school.

Videos from the protest showed dozens of children holding signs and making accusations that school officials were ignoring their complaints about the furry students.

"Furries" are people who dress up as animals, especially cats and dogs, and often behave as if they were animals.

A livestreamer named Adam Bartholomew interviewed the students outside Mt. Nebo Middle School in Payson and posted their accusations on social media. His main video on YouTube runs for an hour and 12 minutes.

"These kids are mentally ill, and they're trying to force their illness upon us," said one girl. She said the kids who dressed up were from ages 10 to 13 years old.

Other kids said the furries spray Febreze on children, sometimes in their eyes.

"They bite us. They scratch us. They bark at us," said one child.

Students said that the principal told them to be kind and nice to the furries when they complained. They carried signs that read "Don't brainwash us" and "Compelled speech is not free speech."

The children said their parents knew they were at the protest, and Bartholomew confirmed that he had been notified by a parent the night before about the protest.

One parent at the protest said that their child had recorded video of the furries interrupting school, but they were allegedly reprimanded by school officials.

A petition on change.org demanded that school officials apply their rules to all students, including the furries, and was signed by 629 people. Students at the protest called for furries to be banned from school, and others wanted them to be expelled.

A statement from Utah Parents United addressed the accusations on Facebook.

"It is harmful to children for school rules and dress codes to be centered around the marginalized. It perpetuates the victim culture that is damaging our children!" the group said. "As parents we must speak out when schools validate any disruptive, antisocial, and extreme behavior."

Blaze News reached out to the superintendent of the district and to a district email but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

In March, a middle school of the Nebo District made headlines after a teacher was documented indoctrinating students into climate change propaganda by providing insects for children to eat for class credit.

Here's part of the video of the students' complaints:

