Gender-confused man allegedly planned to slay Hegseth, other Trump allies with Molotov cocktail 'because of Luigi Mangione'

A Massachusetts man was arrested at the U.S. Capitol this week after he allegedly planned to assassinate several high-ranking officials associated with President Donald Trump.

Just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Ryan Michael English approached a Capitol police officer near the south door of the Capitol building, informing the officer: "I’d like to turn myself in," a probable cause statement said. English went on to claim he had multiple Molotov cocktails and knives in his possession and that he intended to use them to kill various Trump officials.

English claimed he drove from Massachusetts to Washington, D.C., with the initial intention of killing Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth or Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and perhaps burning down the Heritage Foundation building, located blocks from the White House.

However, English learned en route about the confirmation hearing for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and decided to make Bessent his target, the police statement said. "Originally, ENGLISH’s thoughts were to use the small bottles of vodka to start fires and later to wrap them in rags soaked in alcohol, light them and throw them at Bessent’s feet," it explained.

When cops searched English, they discovered at least one knife, a lighter, and two Molotov cocktail-like items on his person as well as similar materials in his vehicle. They also found a receipt with the following note written on it:

Judith dear god I am so sorry. You must understand I can feel myself dying slowly b/c of my heart. This is terrible but I cant do nothing while nazis kill my sisters. I love you. This is awful. Im so sorry. I love u. Please stay alive and heal. you can. you are strong enough. F*** them for pushing us so far. you dont deserve this. Im so sorry for lying and plotting and lying. Please survive.

The message also included seven hearts, the police statement said. The probable cause statement did not clarify who "Judith" is.

English was apparently quite forthcoming with police about his motives and intentions, according to the probable cause statement. He reportedly admitted that he had left his phone at home to prevent the GPS on it from tracking his movements, that he had paid cash for an atlas to help him navigate to D.C. without his phone, and that he had dressed in disguise while purchasing the atlas to conceal his appearance.

English also apparently told authorities he had resigned himself that he would likely have to kill several Capitol police officers in pursuit of his mission and would likely die in the process. He "expressed acceptance and content with the possibility of suicide by cop," the statement said.

'I felt like I had to do this. I felt like I was on a mission.'

English was arrested and charged with unlawful receipt, possession, or transfer of a firearm and carrying a firearm, explosive, or incendiary device on Capitol grounds.

On Wednesday, English's public defender, Maria Jacob, issued a memo clarifying that English, 24, preferred the name Riley Jane. The probable cause statement from police likewise referred to the accused as "Ryan Michael 'Reily' English." Media outlets then scrambled to describe English as a woman and use female pronouns in reference to him.

They also claimed English was inspired by another high-profile suspect: Luigi Mangione, accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in early December.

"I didn’t have a plan in my mind. I felt like I had to do this. I felt like I was on a mission," English allegedly told police, according to WUSA9. "Maybe I told myself to have faith and just see where this goes, and I had been thinking about this for a while because of Luigi Mangione."

"I don’t want to hurt anyone," he allegedly added. "I don’t want to hurt people. That’s why I turned myself in."

English further supposedly told police he has only months left to live because of a congenital heart condition.

Jacob argued in documents filed Wednesday that English should be released from custody pending trial, claiming that he had no prior criminal record and simply demonstrated "poor judgment in effectuating a protest." Prosecutors countered that English's actions were premeditated and that he wanted to "send a message," though they conceded that the vodka in his possession likely would not have ignited.

English later apparently conceded detention and waived the written finding of facts, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. On Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh granted the request from the federal government for a speedy trial and scheduled a hearing for April 1.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!