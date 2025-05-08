'Genocidal language': JD Vance, Democrat strategist James Carville blast Ilhan Omar over anti-white comments

Vice President JD Vance and Democratic strategist James Carville both blasted Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) this week over her apparent racial animus. Whereas Vance characterized the Minnesota congresswoman as a "disgrace," Carville suggested she was a political liability whose supporters "are more trouble than they're worth."

Omar was asked in a February 2018 interview about President Donald Trump's Executive Order 13780 — the so-called "Muslim travel ban" that placed restrictions on entry to the U.S. by nationals from terrorist hotbeds such as Syria and Omar's native country of Somalia.

"Do you think President Trump doesn't want people like you in the country? Because he says it's not personal; it's national security," Mehdi Hasan, a liberal talking head known for his "anti-Israel agitprop," asked Omar in the interview.

'Our country should be more fearful of white men.'

"If we were really being honest about what could be masqueraded as a national security issue, we know that no one from any of these countries has ever posed a threat within this country," said Omar.

Hasan noted later in a portion of the interview that has repeatedly gone viral that "a lot of conservatives in particular would say that the rise of Islamophobia is the result not of hate but of fear — a legitimate fear, they say, of 'jihadist terrorism,' whether it's Fort Hood or San Bernardino or the recent truck attack in New York. What do you say to them?"

Omar — who previously summarized the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks as "some people did something" and whose community saw dozens of young men, including the first known American Islamist suicide bomber, return to Somalia to fight for Islamic terrorist groups — appeared keen to downplay the relative threat of Islamic terrorism.

"I would say our country should be more fearful of white men across our country because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country," said the Democratic congresswoman. "And so if fear was the driving force of policies to keep America safe, Americans safe inside of this country, we should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men."

'This is blatant racism.'

An excerpt from the seven-year-old interview recently resurfaced and, with the amplification of influencer accounts like Libs of TikTok, quickly went viral.

Vice President JD Vance commented on the excerpt, which had over 17.5 million views at the time of publication, writing, "This isn't just sick; it's actually genocidal language."

"What a disgrace this person is," added Vance, who previously suggested that Ilhan Omar would be "living in a craphole" if the U.S. hadn't welcomed her.

Omar punched back, claiming she was "referring to the rise of white nationalism in an annual report issued by the Anti-Defamation League that said white supremacists were responsible for 78 percent of 'extremist-related murders.'"

"PS you should look up what 'genocidal' actually means when you're actively supporting a genocide taking place in Gaza," added Omar.

Other critics piled on, with some X users issuing reminders about Omar's past difficulty filing accurate tax returns and others calling for her deportation.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R) said of Omar's comments, "This is blatant racism. Who condemns it?"

'There are people that actually agree with her.'

Republican Majority Whip Tom Emmer (Minn.) said Omar "never ceases to be an embarrassment for Minnesota."

Carville similarly took aim at Omar over her comments days later at the Sir Harry Evans Investigative Journalism Summit when discussing how Democrats might "regain their mojo," emphasizing that they aren't doing her party any favors.

"Ilhan Omar says that white men are responsible for most of the deaths in the United States," Carville said Wednesday. "So let me get this straight: 69% of the people — I'm stuck on that number; I don't know — but 69% of people who're going to vote are white. Of that, [48.5%] are males. So I don't know, my rough math is 33%. Let's go out and piss off 33% of the people that vote."

"That's a smart strategy," added Carville sarcastically. "There are people that actually agree with her, and I think these — honestly — I think these people are more trouble than they're worth."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!