Trump's French fry photo op was a hit with a surprising demographic, according to Newsweek poll

Former President Donald Trump's photo op at a McDonald's fast food restaurant was a big hit online, but at least one poll says a surprising demographic loved it the most.

'The 16% margin is the largest among all demographics in the poll.'

Generation Z, defined as those born between 1997 and 2012, said Trump's fry job made them like him somewhat more or much more in the poll reported by Newsweek.

39% of the demographic approved while only 23% of Gen Z said it made them like him less. The 16% margin is the largest among all demographics in the poll.

Trump was taught how to make French fries at the franchise in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, and also passed out food to Trump supporters who lined up for blocks outside to meet the former president and have him hand over a Bic Mac.

Among millennials, 34% said it made them like him more while only 20% said it made them like him less, for a positive margin of 14 points. Gen X members approved by 30% and disapproved by 18%, a margin of 12 points. Only 23% of Baby Boomers liked him more, while 25% said it made them like him less, a margin of -2 points. And finally, the Silent Generation reported a margin of -14%.

Previous polling showed that Gen Z and Millennials strongly favored Vice President Kamala Harris over Trump.

The Trump campaign orchestrated the event in order to troll Harris for claiming that she worked at a McDonald's when she was younger. She has been unable to show any proof of that claim.

While many outlets tried to undermine the success of the photo op by bizarrely accusing the campaign of "staging" the incident, those efforts were nuked online with mockery and ridicule. One of those outlets was Newsweek.

